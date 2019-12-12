Christmas music is one of the great joys of the holiday season.
No, not the cheesy songs you hear with chipmunks and trite repetitive lyrics 24/7 in every store you enter.
We are talking about music that has stood the test of time through dozens if not hundreds of Christmases.
And that is what you will find at “Sounds of the Season,” the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, taking place at the Barshinger Center on Friday and Saturday.
Now in its 11th year, “Sounds of the Season” will feature 70 voices from the Lancaster Symphony Chorus and 40 members of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s considered a small orchestra, but still a full orchestra,” says William Wright, who will conducting the concerts. “We have a smaller string section, but the Barshinger Center has a miraculous way of making the strings sound much louder.”
Wright has designed a varied concert, looking for pieces they have not performed before.
“We are doing it the way the much more famous groups, like the Boston Pops and the Philadelphia Pops, do it,” says Wright, who is a choral conductor and teaching professor of music at Franklin & Marshall College. “We’ve got a little something for everyone.”
Not everything on the bill is Christmas related.
“We will do the ‘Star Wars’ theme,” Wright says. “The movie is opening soon, and I think people will enjoy hearing it.”
Another piece, which Handel wrote, “Zadok the Priest,” also will be performed.
“It’s about the appointment of King Solomon in Biblical times,” Wright says. “Handel wrote it for the coronation of George II, and it has been performed at every coronation since. It feels very celebratory.”
The most traditional part of the concert is the Christmas singalong.
“We’ll play songs people know, like ‘O Come All Ye Faithful,’ ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ and ‘The First Noel.’ Even if you aren’t a church person, you know them,” Wright says, adding with a laugh, “whether you want to or not.”
A Hanukkah medley, “Hanukkah Festival Orchestra,” arranged by Lucas Richman, features five Hanukkah songs.
“It begins with an opening segment with eight dings from the orchestra bells, which denotes the lighting of the eight candles (on the menorah),” Wright says.
Songs include “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” “The Dreidel Song,” a section with Klezmer music and “Candle Blessing.”
Another segment will feature music from Christmas movies, including “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Home Alone,” “Polar Express” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Excerpts from “The Nutcracker Suite” and some secular songs, like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” will be included as well.
Rumor has it that Santa and Mrs. Claus might be stopping by and looking for photo opps. And word is The Grinch will be there, too. Holiday trouble? Or will his little heart grow and swell as he hears the holiday music
What Wright loves about “Sounds of the Season” is the chance to connect with the community.
“We think of this as a celebration for the whole Lancaster community,” he says. “I think of it as a way to reach out to the community and embrace everyone.”
In case you are wondering, “Sounds of the Season” often sells out, so Wright suggests getting tickets in advance.