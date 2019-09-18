Lauren Daigle, the contemporary Christian singer whose voice has garnered comparisons to Adele and Amy Winehouse, will embark on her first-ever arena tour in 2020.
And, luckily for her central Pennsylvania fans, that tour will make a stop in Hershey.
Daigle will perform at the Giant Center Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets will initially be available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com. Beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m., tickets will be available in person at the Giant Center Box Office.
Daigle will kick off her world tour in January in Melbourne, Australia. The U.S. leg begins on Feb. 20 in Floriday, and will conclude in Daigle's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Folk and soul duo Johnnyswim will open the show at the Giant Center.
Daigle rose to prominence in 2015 after the release of her debut album "How Can It Be." A Christmas album followed in 2016, and in 2018, she released "Look Up Child," which included the single of the same name, as well as "You Say" and "Rescue."
"Look Up Child" was named Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.