When you think about soul food, you might think of comfort foods such as macaroni and cheese, fried chicken or potato salad.For Corey Woods cooking soul food is about making food with the intention to satisfy.

With Soulcialize, his Central Market stand and catering business, Woods’ intention is to satisfy more than just the basic human need for sustenance. He’s aiming to serve the community in many different ways.

“When we came up with Soulcialize it was for the soul food, for one, and when people get together they eat and they socialize,” Woods, of Lancaster, says. “But also we wanted to have a social aspect. We wanted to be an asset to our community so we put it all together and came up with 'Soulcialize.'"

Woods began the process of opening a business two years ago and worked with local small-business resources such as SCORE and ASSETS. In January, Woods, 33, took over the Rafiki Shoppe stand in Central Market. He continued selling their African-based cuisine for a few months before officially opening Soulcialize. The business was just getting off the ground when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

For a business based on the coming together and sharing a meal and being a presence in the community, the era of social distancing and isolation posed a threat. That didn’t faze Woods though. He made sure to offer pick-up options and started to focus on catering small gatherings of any kind.

“We figured out that to pick up the business you have to change and adapt to things,” Woods says. “So we started doing some delivery and some pick up options. I think that really helped out. Once we started opening up again people realized that we were around the whole time during the pandemic to take care of them and I think people appreciated that and they really supported us when things got a little bit better.”

Serving the community

Once Woods figured out how to take care of business, he wasted no time in taking care of the community.

“We just want to be giving back to the frontliners right now,” Woods says. “We offer a 10% discount to the essential workers that come around for lunch.”

Now Woods is in the middle of organizing a community-wide drive for school supplies to benefit Wickersham Elementary, where his son is entering first grade. The school supply drive is running through Aug. 30 and donations of school supplies can be made at several Lancaster city locations including: Lancaster City Police station, 39 W. Chestnut St.; Lancaster Fire Department Station No. 3, 333 E. King St.; Champ’s Barber School, 54 W. King St.; and Lavish Studios, 120 E. Chestnut St. Outside of Lancaster city, donations will be accepted at the Keller Williams Elite Realty office, 1280 Plaza Boulevard. (Woods also works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams with their social equality task force, which is designed to empower minorities with real estate.)

“He’s a true example of the kindness and generosity that makes the Lancaster community really special, vibrant and strong,” says Wickersham Elementary principal Ashley Mercado.

For Woods, uniting the community to make a positive impact is just as important as serving the food he grew up with. That was one reason he sought to involve the Lancaster City police is the school drive.

“The police have a platform and I have a little platform too, and if we could pair together to do something for good for that moment we could forget about what else is going on just for that moment,” Woods says. “It’s a hard situation for all sides, but I think it’s better to look at things in a positive light as much as possible, because that’s the only way you’ve going to be able to move forward.”

Serving diners

Soul food has been a part of Woods’ life forever.

“My family is from the Deep South and we grew up on potato salad, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken,” Woods says. “My grandmother is from Aiken, South Carolina. I have family in Virginia, all the way up to Harlem where soul food is pretty prevalent.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Woods knows his way around the kitchen too. The 2005 Ephrata High School graduated has worked in the kitchens of numerous local restaurants, including the former Piero’s Pizza & Pasta in Akron. He studied culinary arts at YTI Career Institute, and saw an opportunity in Lancaster's lack of soul food options.

“I realized we didn’t have any soul food or anything Southern-style in Lancaster, and I wanted to do something different to stand out,” Woods says. “I saw that other people did southern-style soul food in Lancaster and just couldn’t stick around. With Lancaster being compared to Brooklyn and some other real foodie towns right now, I wanted to make sure the food is consistently good.”

For the menu, Woods turned to family recipes and put his own spin on things. And customers are loving it.

“People love the ribs. The catfish. The mac and cheese. People are constantly telling me that’s good,” Woods says. “Those are staples that people from all over cook, but everybody does it a different way. Each house does it a different way. It’s those same things but people do it a little differently.”

After taking over the void left with the departure of Rafiki Shoppe, Woods says the market is encouraging him to mix in some Caribbean and African dishes every once in a while as well.

“I didn’t have too much experience with that style,” Woods says. “But cooking is universal for the most part. Besides, the techniques, it’s just the ingredients and the flavors that were different.”

Socialize fills a much-needed niche at the market, too. Mary Gross, the manager of market operations with Central Market Trusts, says she’s “99-percent sure Soulcialize is first soul food restaurant to have a dedicated stand at Market.”

“We’re absolutely happy to have him. He’s super engaged,” Gross says. “He’s great and he brings a different clientele to the market which is awesome. We’re always trying to bring diversity to the market and he’s helping us with that. We’re grateful he’s here.”

Woods is happy to bring some diversity to the market but says with Lancaster being the foodie town that it is, he’s liked to see more of it.

“I think with Lancaster as diverse as it is it definitely needs some more minority-owned businesses in prevalent locations,” Woods says.

He also says he wants to continuing serving the community – not just with his delicious soul food but with things like the school supply drives.

“Without the community we’re not in business,” Woods says. “We’re nothing without them.”