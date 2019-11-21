When Son Little started to conceptualize his album “Aloha,” he knew one thing for sure: this time around, the soul and rhythm-and-blues singer was going to challenge himself to shake up the process at every turn.

He never worked with an outside producer before, so he decided to bring one in. He often recorded at home, so he was sure to track these sessions in the studio.

Some of those shakeups were unexpected, though: like when he lost a batch of demos thanks to a fried hard drive.

Still, the musician, who was born Aaron Earl Livingston, persevered. He chose to see that road bump as an opportunity to include producer Renaud Letang from the ground floor, rather than showing him songs after they had a rough outline.

The finished product isn’t out until Jan. 31. But Lancaster fans can get a preview of a few new tracks when Livingston plays a stripped-down show at the Chameleon Club on Saturday.

Livingston was born in Los Angeles. His father was a preacher, and his mom a teacher. After moving to Philadelphia to attend Temple University, he connected with the Roots crew. He collaborated with the group on “Guns Are Drawn” from 2004’s “The Tipping Point” and “Sleep” from 2011’s “Undun.”

“I sort of flowed right into it, and once I was in there, I watched other people flow in and out of it,” Livingston says of the Roots and its community. “It’s too on the nose to say it’s very organic, but that’s the word that comes to mind.”

He also collaborated with popular Philly DJ RJD2 on the album “The Abandoned Lullaby,” and in 2017, produced Mavis Staples’ award-winning album “See That My Grave is Kept Clean.”

His work as a solo artist took center stage in 2015, when he released his debut self-titled record as Son Little, earning acclaim from NPR and other major outlets. “New Magic” followed in 2017.

On those projects, Livingston played nearly every instrument. That remains the same on “Aloha,” but he says Letang’s influence was crucial to the project.

Like so many artists, he’s no stranger to the habit of trying an idea over and over again, each time becoming more evolved — and sometimes further from the initial vision. He says Letang’s presence helped him see the value of some of those earlier takes. Initially, it was difficult for him to let go of some of that creative control; he was used to producing himself, after all. But that feeling didn’t last long.

“It really did start to feel like we were two parts of the same brain,” Livingston says.

He admits: Losing the demos was difficult. But after a few days off, he brushed off his frustration and returned to work.

“It’s like anything else,” Livingston says. “It’s not really useful to beat yourself up over it. So, I had to try to make sure that I didn’t do that. I gave myself a little time to just think about how I could use the problem as inspiration.”

Livingston wrote the record’s first single, the tender “Suffer,” after his uncle died by suicide. Initially, he wrote as a way to explore his own feelings about the tragedy. But once he shared it, he heard from others who connected with the message or grieved a similar loss.

“I feel like I gained so much starting a conversation with people about this,” Livingston says.