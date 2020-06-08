Note: This post will be updated as more information becomes available about the phased-in reopening of library services.

Though library buildings around Lancaster County remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries are starting a phased-in return to physical services. It starts with some book drops reopening today, Monday, June 8.

Many book drops will remain closed during the "yellow phase" of Pennsylvania's reopening plan, so patrons are asked to check on the websites and social media platforms for your local library for specific details.

All items checked out before the COVID-19 pandemic closed were automatically renewed at Lancaster County libraries, and all holds on items placed before the March 13 closure have been canceled.

The new due date for items checked out before the closure is Thursday, July 16. For the time being, there are no overdue fines for materials.

"To guard against possible exposure, all returned materials will be quarantined for five days before they are processed for circulation," the Lancaster Public Library's website says. "Therefore, items may appear as 'checked out' on your library account for up to six days after you return them."

Library staffs around the county are working on their procedures for contact-free curbside pickup of items, which starts on various days at various libraries around the county.

If your library card has expired during the pandemic or is about to expire, its expiration date has been pushed back to Sept. 1.

For those who want a library card, you can request one by emailing askus@lancasterpubliclibrary.org. Once the library reopens, you can complete the registration process in person.

Library plans

Here are details for libraries around the county:

• Lancaster Public Library: The book drops at the downtown and Mountville branches will reopen at 10 a.m. today. The book drops on Duke Street remain closed during the "yellow phase" of the state's reopening plan. The city book drops to use are located off the library's parking lot off Cherry Street. The Leola book drops remain closed during the yellow phase.

For more information about return of materials, check here.

Contact-free curbside pickup starts Monday, June 15. Curbside hours after that date will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can place a hold on materials starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13, by calling the Lancaster city branch, 717-394-2651, or Mountville branch, 717-285-3231. Those "hold" items will be bagged and placed on curbside pickup tables the next business day.

Masks must be worn on library property, and proper social distancing must be observed, the library's website says.

• Columbia Public Library: Curbside pickup starts today, Monday, June 8. Cal 717-684-2255 to request items, and be sure to have your library card handy when you order your items. Visit the library's Facebook page for more information.

• Adamstown Area Library: Book drop reopen starting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8. To avoid overwhelming the book drop, the library asks that patrons drop off materials based on the first letter of their last names: A-E Monday, F-J Tuesday, K-O Wednesday, P-T Thursday and U-Z Friday.

The library begins curbside pickup Monday, June 15, and will announce more details this week.

• Eastern Lancaster County Library: Book drops are open, and no-contact curbside pickup starts Monday, June 15. To request specific materials, call the library at 717-354-0525 or send an email to hsmith@elancolibrary.org with the names of the titles you want to put on hold for pickkup.

Phone and pickup hours can be found here.

The Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy will start accepting over-the-phone holds for items today, Monday, June 8. Hours to place holds, by calling 717-653-1510. are: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can also fill out a form on the library's website.

"Holds-only grab-and-go" curbside pickup is expected to start as early as Thursday, June 11.

• Elizabethtown Public Library: The library has been running curbside pickup hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with extra hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 717-367-7467 for information. Visit the library's Facebook page for further details on services.

• Ephrata Public Library: The book drop at the State Street entrance opens June 15. Patrons can start placing holds on items for future pickup on Monday, June 22, by calling 717-347-8356, between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, Monday through Friday, or by filling out an online form that will be set up.

Starting Monday, June 29, items will be available for pickup through a system of numbered library lockers that will be located outside the State Street entrance.

• Lititz Public Library: Check the library's Facebook page and website for a phasing in of services that starts June 15.

• Manheim Community Library: Check the library's Facebook page and website for the library's plans.

• Manheim Township Public Library: Book drops and book boxes are open next to the front entrance for the return of materials. Check the library's Facebook page and website for information on the library's plans.

• Moores Memorial Library in Christiana: Patrons can call the library at 610-593-6683 to place holds on items for curbside pickup, available starting Monday, June 8. Visit the library's Facebook page for pickup hours.

• Pequea Valley Public Library, Intercourse: Check the library's Facebook page and website for the library's plans.

• Strasburg-Heisler Library: Check the library's Facebook page and website for the library's plans.

• Quarryville Library: Check the library's Facebook page and website for the library's plans.

For more information on Lancaster County's libraries' reopening plans, or to search the online catalog or find websites with information about your local library, visit the Library System of Lancaster County's website.