While we were asking some Lancaster Countians about what they're watching, listening to and reading while confined at home because of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus, LNP | LancasterOnline staff members also weighed in with the entertainment they’re consuming and what they recommend for those who are self-isolating.

Staff members talked about their entertainment regimen while working from home, helping produce the LNP print newspaper and the LancasterOnline.com website from their individual homes.

Copy editor Beth Tropp recommends reading “The Witcher,” a series of fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

“The Netflix series drew a lot of viewers,” she says, “either fans of the (‘Witcher’) video games or those curious after hearing about the hype surrounding the TV series.”

For those who have just realized the games and series were based on a book series, this is a great time to put it on your to-read list, she says.

“Read the timeless, the enduring, the things that matter,” copy editor Doug Harper says. “Read poetry. Then read it again. Then again. The darker (William) Wordsworth, ‘Ruined Cottage’ or ‘Michael.’ The longer (Robert) Frost, ‘Servant to Servants.’ The later (W.B.) Yeats. ‘Four Quartets.’

“Read the long reads you’ve crossed the street to avoid in the past,” he says: “Moby Dick,” “David Copperfield” or the plays of George Bernard Shaw.

“For hope,” Harper recommends Thornton Wilder’s “Bridge of San Luis Rey” or “The Eighth Day.”

If you have children, Harper adds, read aloud James Thurber’s stories of growing up in “My Life and Hard Times” or Mark Twain’s short pieces “that pile up hilarity one shaving at a time.”

Reporter Kevin Stairiker has lots of entertainment in his queue, including the 590-page “Beastie Boys Book,” which he says is “filled with recipes, mixtapes and a lot more general weirdness,” and the Cartoon Network series “Steven Universe” on Hulu, about the gemstone mothers who protect a half-human, half-Gem boy — and the world.

And Stairiker offers his picks for the best music of 2019 for the quarantined to check out:

Hip-hop: “Bandana,” Freddie Gibbs & Madlib; “uknowwhatimsayin?” Danny Brown; “All My Heroes Are Cornballs,” JPEGMAFIA; indie/alternative: “U.F.O.F.” Big Thief; “Ghosteen,” Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds; “House of Sugar,” (Sandy) Alex G; rock/metal/punk: “You Deserve Love,” White Reaper; “Hidden History of the Human Race,” Blood Incantation; “Covert Contacts,” Control Top; R&B: “When I Get Home,” Solange; “Jimmy Lee,” Raphael Saadiq; and “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart is planning to watch some episodes of HBO’s Larry David comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and recommends a couple of solid standards: “Seinfeld,” which he has in a DVD boxed set, and “The Sopranos,” all of which he binge-watched last fall.

Sports writer Dave Byrne had never seen the finale of the famed TV series “M.A.S.H.” until he recorded it on MeTV in January. He also watched the last two episodes of the USA legal drama “Suits.”

When they’re not planning their garden, taking walks or FaceTiming grandchildren, page designer Penny Grubic and her family are binge-watching the British romantic comedy of long-lost love, “As Time Goes By,” starring Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer, on the Britbox streaming platform.

Sports editor Laura Thompson recommends folks consider playing board, card and tabletop games while staying in.

Assistant sports editor Pete Kauffman recommends watching the TV series “The Wire,” “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men,” and viewing the “Back to Future” film trilogy.

And editor and columnist Michael Long urges people to “make music! Pick up the mandolin moldering in your closet, hop on YouTube and get back in the swing of things. Or get a new instrument and teach yourself to play. Ukuleles are relatively cheap, can be purchased and shipped online, and there are gazillions of online tutorials.”