Certain packages of Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies have been recalled because of blue plastic pieces packaged with the cookies, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports.

The FDA reported Bimbo Bakeries USA, maker of Entenmann's, Sara Lee, Thomas' and other brands, has issued a voluntary recall of the five-pack mini chocolate chip variety of the Entenmann's soft-baked cookies.

The plastic pieces are not baked into the cookies, the FDA says, but found their way into the cookie packs during the packaging process.

The blue plastic pieces could be a choking hazard, the FDA says.

Pennsylvania is one of a 36 states — along with Washington. D.C. — where the cookie packages have been distributed.

No other Entenmann's products are included in the recall.

The affected cookie packages have "Best By" dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 of this year, and a UPC code of 7203002378.

Do not consume the product, the FDA says; instead, return the package to its place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, call Bimbo Bakeries' consumer relations department at 800-984-0989. For more on the recall, visit the FDA site.