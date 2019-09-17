If you have certain bags of recalled Gold Medal flour in your pantry, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration advises throwing it away.

General Mills is voluntarily recalling about 600,000 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour because of the possibility of E. coli contamination, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reported Monday.

The affected bags of flour have a use-by date of Sept. 6, 2020, and a UPC code of 016000 196100. Only these bags of flour are affected by the recall.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company says it has not received any reports of confirmed illnesses related to the product. The bacterial strain E. coli O26 was found when samples were taken from the bags of flour.

"Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall," the FDA recall notice states.

Those who have discarded this product can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103, or visit www.generalmills.com/flour for more information.

According to FoodSafety.gov, symptoms of E. coli infections include stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and fever. In rare cases — including in young children and the elderly — the infection can lead to kidney failure or even death.

General Mills recalled some 45 million pounds of flour and flour-containing products three years ago after other strains of E. coli sickened people in 20 states.

As it has after previous recalls, the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention advise consumers not to eat products made with raw flour. Heating through baking, boiling, sauteing and frying kills E. coli bacteria, the FDA adds.