One way to prove your farming skills is the tractor driving contest at the Solanco Fair.
Back a tractor with a wagon into a tiny parking spot, take a test and the winner gets bragging rights and a $15 premium.
At the Solanco Fair, you’ll find more of an old-fashioned fair that's more ag and tractors and less carnival. There is no midway or rides at this fair, but you’ll find tractor pulls, tug-of-war contests and animal shows. The 70th annual fair starts Wednesday, Sept. 18 and continues through Friday. An early event was the harvest queen competition, set for Saturday, Sept. 14.
The fair is a homecoming for southern Lancaster County.
“If we didn’t have a fair it wouldn’t feel right,” says Josh Spangler, president of the fair board. “It’s a big community event for the southern end.”
The fair starts with a parade in Quarryville Wednesday night.
Here’s your guide to the fair:
When: Sept. 18-20.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Location: Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville.
Details: Agricultural fair with judged exhibits, contests and food. The parade is Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, the antique tractor pull is at 11 a.m. and the antique and classic tractor pull is at 6 p.m. The Tug-of-War contest is Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Solanco Fair: Remember when?
Solanco Fair started in 1950 as an idea of six local farm women groups. This photo from the LNP archives shows Fred Linton Jr., who won the baby beef competition at the 1960 Solanco Fair.
New this year: The Hoffman Community Building has a new addition with new bathrooms. The Farm Women group will sell funnel cake from a stand that was new last year. The Solanco fair queen competition is back, Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Last year was the first queen competition after a 48-year break.
Cost: Free entry and free parking.
Fun fact: The Iron Man Contest is Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The first 20 people to sign up will compete in a tractor pull, hay bale toss, milk jug carry and hay bale stacking for the $40 first price.
Not to miss: Last year, the Solanco fair queen competition returned after a nearly 50-year break. The harvest queen competition is back this year 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at East Drumore Township building, 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. The parade kicks off the fair Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, the antique tractor pull is at 11 a.m. and the antique and classic tractor pull is at 6 p.m. The Tug-of-War contest is Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Solanco Fair Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 18
9 a.m. Exhibit judging starts.
9 a.m. Judging dairy cattle, colored breeds
10 a.m. Market goat show
1 p.m. Sheep judging
6 p.m. Parade
The full fair schedule can be found online.
Organized by: Solanco Fair Association.
Information: solancofair.com or 786-1661.
Once Solanco Fair’s over, Ephrata Fair is next (Sept. 24-28).