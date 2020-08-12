Solanco Fair is the latest fair in Lancaster County to be canceled because of COVID-19.

The fair board met Tuesday and shared the news on Facebook.

"It was not an easy conclusion to reach,” the group writes in a Facebook post. “However, because of our great respect and appreciation for the residents of this area and the unwavering support that we have always enjoyed not only during fair week but throughout the year, we feel it is not only our top priority, but our responsibility to place the health and safety of each member of this community above all else.

"It is our hope that the cancellation of this large gathering of people, which has been mandated by the state, will help to slow, or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Southern Lancaster County.”

Solanco’s Fair was scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 16 with a parade and continue through Sept. 18.

The parade and fair activities have been canceled. The fair’s livestock shows and auction will be held, following guidelines from the CDC and mandates from Pennsylvania, the group said on Facebook.

This would have been the 71st Solanco Fair, a tradition that started as an idea of six local farm women groups.

The reaction on social media to the cancellation was mixed.

“Thank you for making the best decision for everyone’s health,” writes Myrna Flahart. “I’m sure it was difficult with all of the pressure to abandon common sense.”

“Where is the data and statistics showing the deaths and cases in Southern Lancaster county? What information is this decision based off of? Absolutely ridiculous,” writes Cameron Stoltzfus. “If your scared of getting sick, stay home.”

The cancellation follows the pausing of Manheim Farm Show, Ephrata Fair, Elizabethtown Fair, New Holland Farmers Fair, Denver Fair and York Fair for 2020.

The 96th West Lampeter Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 23-25. After meeting last week, fair organizers said that the schedule of events “will be modified to ensure the safety of all exhibitors, participants and guests,” the group shared online.

