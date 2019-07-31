Kevin Wachhaus has been inventing drinks since he was a child.

“I remember as a really small kid — I couldn’t have been more than 3, 4, 5 tops — I started making drinks out of my refrigerator,” says Wachhaus, the bar manager for John Wright Restaurant.

“One of the first concoctions I made was milk, soy sauce and orange juice,” he says. “It wasn’t very good. There was nowhere to go but up from there.”

Wachhaus, who has been with the Wrightsville eatery on the Susquehanna River for seven years, has worked as a server, bartender and barback. He’s been bar manager for the past three years.

“I got my start in this industry as a bouncer in Pittsburgh,” Wachhaus says, during the time he was earning his degree in sociology — and playing football — at Robert Morris University.

Wachhaus, a 2000 Manheim Township graduate, started working with at-risk youth when he was still in college.

“I have a real passion for it,” he says. “I’d like to do it forever. It just doesn’t pay well, which is unfortunate.”

After college, he worked in the mental health field for a while, including at Philhaven, and worked with people with autism.

Wachhaus previously tended bar at the Marion Court Room in Lancaster.

“I’ve always loved bartending,” he says. “I really sunk my teeth into it. I’ve been trying to hone my craft and ascend the ladder, and I’m always trying to get better.”

He also plans a lot of the food-and-beverage events — such as his annual Wags on Wright that takes place Sunday, Sept. 15 — held at John Wright Restaurant.

Wags on Wright raises money for the York SPCA and features dog-related vendors, dogs available for adoption and the chance for diners to bring their dogs onto the restaurant’s outdoor patio for that one day.

Wachhaus, of Lancaster, is married to Sheri Fish, a dementia-unit nurse, and has a dog, cat and a thoroughbred horse.