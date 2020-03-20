I was 19, a sophomore in college, when my dad suffered a stroke that took him from us.

One of my bonding experiences had occurred the summer before I left for college, when we both became hooked on the soap opera “The Edge of Night.” That was back when the show conveniently ran from 4 to 5 in the afternoon, so it did not interfere with work schedules.

Before returning to Indiana in the fall, I remember telling my dad my forecast for the unfolding plot line. I will never forget how tickled he was, when I came home for Thanksgiving, to tell me how accurate my sudsy prediction had been.

It was not until I retired several decades later that I became addicted to yet another soap opera, the venerable “Days of Our Lives.”

In October of last year, I saw an ad in Soap Opera Digest about a two-day “Days of Our Lives” Star Struck Fan Event, titled “Roaring into the ’20s.” With a Great Gatsby theme, it was held Jan. 25 and 26 at the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort hotel on Jekyll Island, Georgia.

All my life, I’ve wanted to perform the Charleston, a lively dance done in 4/4 time.

Here was the golden opportunity to wear my tux one final time, surrounded by a bevy of women decked out as 1920s flappers.

On the evening of Jan. 25, the last fan event for that day was a dinner dance running from 6 to 10.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That night there was a lot of energetic dancing, but, being in my 70s, I knew I had to conserve my strength for a routine I’ve never done before and for which I only knew three moves.

Finally, exactly 15 minutes before the event was to end, the DJ struck up the Charleston. Fortunately, my table was the one closest to the dance floor. I quickly scrambled in place to discover that I was the only one there.

Apparently, all the other fans were either too tired by then, or too timid, to attempt the ancient step.

Then, to my great relief, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Stacy Haiduk, the actress on “Days” who plays Kristin DiMera, bounding onto the stage to rescue me.

To my astonishment, she knew about a dozen Charleston moves. A bolt of adrenaline kicked in, enabling me to keep up with a woman 30 years my junior without falling on my keister.

We were moving so quickly that on two occasions I had to make adjustments to keep my trousers from falling down.

The next day, outside the hotel, while waiting for a taxi to take me to the Jesup train station, four of the “Days” stars went out of their way to hug me goodbye before getting into their Ubers. Of course, one of them was the now-unforgettable Stacy Haiduk.

The author lives in East Lampeter Township. In January, NBC announced it was renewing “Days of Our Lives” for its 56th season.