There’s a new movie theater in town.

Reel Cinemas opened Nov. 8 with seven screens at the Crossings at Conestoga Creek on Harrisburg Pike.

Boasting state-of-the-art laser projections and the newest Dolby audio system, along with luxury heated recliners, Reel Cinemas is the seventh movie theater in the county.

Part of a small Pennsylvania chain of movie theaters, Reel Cinemas features 682 seats in its 24,000-square-foot building.

It offers alcohol and meals, in addition to traditional snacks like popcorn, soda and candy.

All the stats sound impressive, but what’s the place like? Is the temperature too warm or too cold? Are the bathrooms clean? And how’s the beer list? In general, how is the overall moviegoing experience at Reel Cinemas?

So, after two months to work the kinks out, we decided it was time to give Reel Cinemas a review.

My husband and I went to see “Little Women” on the last day of 2019.

Walking into the theater is a bit of a letdown. It does not have a huge lobby and splashy decor. To your left is the bar. The food is straight ahead and there are three self-serve ticket machines, in addition to a box office.

The bathrooms, off the lobby, are very clean. While there seem to be plenty of toilets, the women’s room only has two sinks. Lines are possible.

Like most of the first-run houses in Lancaster County, you must purchase specific seats.

I’ve never liked this idea. What if you get stuck next to a talker or cellphone addict?

And since meals are served at Reel, imagine sitting next to someone scarfing down a pizza or a Philly cheesesteak.

About 10 small tables with chairs fill the lobby. You can opt to have a drink or food at the lobby tables or in the theater.

So how’s the beer menu?

My husband is very knowledgeable about craft beers — I’d venture to call him a beer snob — and he said it was a pretty good list.

There is certainly something for everyone, from Bud Light and Corona to Smuttynose Old Dog Brown (which is what I had) and Fat Head Bumble Berry.

Cocktails are available as well.

The food menu offers salads, hamburgers and sandwiches, pizzas made in their own brick oven and a variety of snacks. I ordered mozzarella sticks, which were fine.

If you want to eat in the theater, you have to order your food before the movie begins.

We sat down in our seats and watched a lot of commercials and followed “Cinema Secrets,” a movie trivia quiz. My favorite question was “What was William Shatner’s first film role?”

Then the screen showed a still from “The Brothers Karamazov,” with Shatner wearing a really, really bad wig.

Then, my snack came. A man brought the tray to my seat. It contained a peg, which fits into the cup holder and swivels, so I could have it right in front of me or I could swivel it away.

I know I could get used to it, but this first time it felt weird having a big tray in front of me. And if someone had been sitting to my left, I wouldn’t have been able to move it aside.

Lying down in the recliner is also tough with the tray in front of you.

The experience of actually watching the film was first rate. Both the sound and the visuals were excellent.

I did, at one quiet moment in the film, hear some sort of explosion coming from another theater, but it was brief and didn’t return throughout the rest of the film.

The temperature was set perfectly for me. I’m often too chilly at movie theaters, but not this time.

Of course, I was so wrapped up in the film I don’t think I would have noticed any distractions. (While I’m handing out reviews, I give “Little Women” an A-plus!)

Ticket prices are $12.50 for adults and $9.50 for children and seniors. Matinees are $9.50, and Tuesday is Tightwad Tuesday with all tickets costing $6.

One theater is larger than the others and has a larger screen. It’s called ReelMax and ticket prices are $10.50 for matinees, $14.50 for adults and $11.50 for children and seniors. Right now, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is playing there.

It features Dolby Atmos sound, a 70-speaker array that lets the audio source move in sync with the movement on screen. No other theater in the county has Dolby Atmos, according to Reel Cinemas.

So how does Reel Cinemas compare to the other movie theaters in town?

It’s smaller, which is nice in a way but also offers fewer films.

It has more options, like taking a glass of wine or a beer into the theater, or an entire meal if you want. This could definitely be a mixed blessing.

And while it does not have an IMAX screen, the ReelMax theater sounds intriguing and I’m eager to check it out.

Ultimately, Reel Cinemas is a good addition to the Lancaster County movie theater scene.