Snowdrops are one of the first signs of spring; How to grow them and why some sell for $1,900

Galanthus Gala

What: Learn more about galanthus. Grower Alan Street, manager of Avon Bulbs, will give two talks. There will be design installations from Gerald Simcoe and plants will be for sale in the vendor hall.

When: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Street will give two lectures: Avon Bulbs: from the beginning at 11 a.m. and Go Green: Viridescent Galanthus at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Downingtown Friends Meetinghouse, 800 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown

Cost: Admission to the vendor hall, which opens at 10 a.m., is free. Tickets for a one-hour pre-sale, (9-10 a.m.) are $30. Tickets for Street’s lectures are $25 each. Tickets for both lectures and early access are $60.

Details: bit.ly/GGala2020.