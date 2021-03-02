Snowdrops are one of the first signs of spring; How to grow them and why some sell for $1,900

This story was originally published in March 2020. Details about the 2021 Galanthus Gala have been updated.

They’re one of the first flowers of the new year.

And they’re hardy enough to survive the snow, which is the root of their common name: snowdrops.

Galanthus can be found in the woods in large drifts. They’re tiny enough to fit into the smallest city yard. And did you know some of the rare species are sold for thousands of dollars?

Most of the snowdrops popping up around now are common snowdrops, galanthus nivalis. These are the snowdrops that can be found in Lancaster County Central Park. A few weeks ago, Mark Stoner spotted a group near Kurtz’s Mill covered bridge on a hike he takes every year. It’s a spring ritual for Stoner, to look for winter aconite, another early bloomer.

Seeing these ephemeral flowers takes him back to childhood walks with his father, collecting enough bluebells or wood hyacinths to make bouquets for teachers.

Signs of spring

These days, snowdrops are one of the first signs of warmer weather at his Lancaster home. A south-facing sunny patch blooms with crocus and snowdrops.

“To me, they’re a sign of spring,” Stoner says.

Snowdrops aren’t native to Lancaster County, but it’s not uncommon to spot them in areas near rivers and streams. Tiny bulbs planted in flowerbeds can wash away in floods and pop up downstream, says Lisa Sanchez, a naturalist with Lancaster County Parks and Recreation.

These tiny plants with white flowers might be lost in a summer flowerbed bursting with blooms.

But in barren winter landscapes, they stand out. This is one of the reasons why some gardeners have become snowdrop collectors. These “galanthophiles” collect cultivars, both different and rare.

How to grow snowdrops Snowdrops are pretty forgiving plants but they do like growing in the shade among deciduous trees (trees that shed their leaves every year), says Carolyn Walker, owner of Carolyn’s Shade Gardens.

They are a great plant to share, says Lisa Sanchez, a naturalist with Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. She digs up clumps of snowdrops to share with friends. Taking away some of the bulbs does not damage the group.

Transplant by the end of March, Walker suggests. Wait any longer and temperatures become too warm. The plants need time to build up reserves to for next year’s flowers.

Common snowdrops usually start blooming in mid-February in Lancaster County and last for about a month, Sanchez says. This year, she noticed snowdrops blooming about a month early. There are other species and cultivars of snowdrops that will bloom starting in mid-October.

One early-bloomer is Potter’s Prelude, a snowdrop that is vigorous grower, Walker says. It starts blooming in mid-November.

Carolyn Walker sells 33 snowdrop cultivars, through her business, Carolyn’s Shade Gardens. There’s a double snowdrop with green ruffled centers that can be traced back to 1703 and sells for $15. There’s Three Ships, a snowdrop described as whiter than white with bowl-like and deeply puckered outer segments ($95). Grumpy has two eyes and a green frown on its inner segments ($95).

The prices don’t deter the collectors. When Walker’s catalog is released in mid-December, the unusual cultivars sell out within a day or two. A month later, the entire catalog is sold out.

Why is it so difficult to find snowdrops for sale?

Sellers in the U.S. need several permits to import these endangered species, says Walker, who lives in Bryn Mawr.

She still goes through the trouble.

Companion plants for snowdrops Gold rush conifer (a deciduous tree)

Floating Clouds Japanese maple tree

Winter aconite

Trillium

Rock fern Source: Rick Goodenough, who manages the Snowdrops in American Gardens Facebook group.

Walker likes the fact that snowdrops bloom so early.

There’s also a wide range of variations. Some have twice the segments, or petals. Some have green markings. Some have yellow accents.

“The variations in them are beautiful,” she says. “They kind of force you to look at them closely. And once you look at them closely, they’re kind of fascinating.”

Each cultivar has its own history. Galanthophiles can research the plant, including who found it, when and how it got its name. Take Wendy’s Gold, a snowdrop with large yellow markings. This snowdrop was discovered by Bill Clark near Cambridge, England, in 1974. He named it for his wife.

Walker has met many interesting people who collect snowdrops.

And this plant’s small enough to have a big collection without a huge space.

“I have a collection of magnolia trees, but you can only have so many magnolia trees. They take up a lot of room,” Walker says. “If you collect snowdrops, they don’t take up very much room.”

Galanthus Gala 2021 This virtual event (held Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6) includes talks about snowdrops in Pennsylvania and around the world. Tickets are $29. Register online.