COVID-19 has even caused problems for competitive pumpkin growers.

When fairs were canceled, many growers weren’t able to weigh their giant vegetables.

There still are a few ways for pumpkins to claim victory. A few weeks ago, a pumpkin nicknamed Tiger King grown in Minnesota tipped the scales at 2,350 pounds, making it the heaviest pumpkin in North America for 2020.

The grower drove the pumpkin 2,100 miles to the pumpkin festival.

“A single crack in the pumpkin during the cross-country drive would have disqualified him from the contest, so it was a white-knuckled drive the entire way until the big reveal,” the Star-Tribune reports.

Did you know the Guinness World Record for heaviest pumpkin is held by Mathias Willemijns from Belgium and his 2,624.6-pound pumpkin?

Closer to home, you can see pumpkins, giant and small, destroyed at the closing festivities of two sites.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks has Pumpkin Madness Festival Saturday. Bring your own leftover Halloween pumpkins or use some of the farm's pumpkins to smash, throw, bowl, drop and carve. The festival’s open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and there will be three giant pumpkin drops: at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m., one that glows in the dark,, followed by fireworks.

At last year's festival, they dropped a 931-pound pumpkin and a 1,300-pound pumpkin (there's video, too).

Country Barn on Donerville Road has Pumpkin Demolition Day Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It’s a day to smash, bash and crush the last of the farm’s pumpkins.

In the meantime, here's a look at elephants smashing huge pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo. (Turn the sound on to hear the crunch.)

