With smart tech invading every corner of the house, it was only a matter of time until it spilled outside. Tempting us is all sorts of gear to make the most of long summer days and evenings in the backyard. It includes fun stuff like Wi-Fi grills, TVs that can stand up to a hurricane and speakers that will keep us dancing, as well as such practical stuff as robotic mowers and watering systems that will cut down on drudgery.

Outdoor kitchens play a big role in Lancastrians’ backyards. Cruise any neighborhood at dinner time and aromas of roasting meat will waft your way. Some homeowners plunk down impressive dollars for complete outdoor kitchens, providing them with all the technology expected from indoor versions. But for Steve and Valerie Shoffstall, devoted grillers of Manheim Township, a smart grill would be quite enough. Last year they bought a Memphis wood pellet grill, and they love it so much they use it year round.

“We can do that because we’re no longer tethered to the grill,” Valerie says. “We needn’t don coats and hats to watch over it in bad weather. One winter day, for example, I chose to cook a brisket taking many hours, but since this is a grill that can be controlled from a smartphone, I could do the cooking right from the living room.”

Sam Stoltzfus, owner of Lanchester Grill & Hearth in Gap, says the Memphis Wood Fire Grill is, in fact, a bestseller in the Lancaster region. He credits its versatility and state-of-the-art technology for its popularity.

“It combines four separate cooking techniques,” he says. “It’ll do grilling, wood-fire searing, low and slow smoking, and convection baking, so it has you covered, from pork chops to pies, from burgers to banana bread.”

At Bowman’s Stove and Patio in Ephrata, the KamadoJoe Grill draws a lot of attention, particularly because of tech accessories that convert it to a pizza oven or rotisserie, and it all works remotely via an app.

One accessory that’s a must for every griller is the wireless meat probe that lets you set an app so it will ping you when the meat reaches a certain temperature.

The backyard party

Want to go further than a grill? Then you might consider a pizza oven. Or how about a backyard beer dispenser to really get the party going?

A wide range of pizza ovens, fired by wood or gas, are on the market. They can be pricey, costing thousands of dollars, but there are more-affordable alternatives, says the American Barbecue Association. Gozney’s Roccbox pizza oven is one of those. It’s portable and operates using either wood or gas, pumping temperatures way up to 900 degrees, producing your favorite pie in about 60 seconds.

Kegerators that can give your deck or patio pub flair are now made by companies like GE, KitchenAid, Frigidaire and Marvel. They are small fridges that hold and dispense entire kegs of beer. That beer will stay fresh for almost two months.

And what’s a party without music? Stoltzfus suggests built-in wireless speakers that can be controlled by a smartphone.

You need lighting, too. Don’t most parties take place at night? Joseph Rey-Barreau of the American Lighting Association recommends high-tech systems controlled by apps.

“They can add any kind of lighting, from functional to romantic,” he says. “And some come with settings that let you dial different hues. That can create incredible effects around the yard. Like highlighting a gorgeous tree or flower bed. Or giving you moonlight even on a cloudy night.”

But probably the most-wanted item on the backyard host’s list is a TV. The techies at Best Buy rave about the SunBrite TV, which includes models ranging from $1,500 to $25,000. The word is that this TV is designed to withstand rain, snow, dust, insects, humidity and extreme temperatures, all while offering images that are 50 percent to three times sharper and brighter than

indoor TVs.

Drudgery busters

If lawn care is not your idea of weekend fun, a robotic mower might be a worthy investment. Since they’re battery-powered, they are so quiet they can work at night, and they’ll do so automatically if that’s the schedule you set. They cut the grass in random paths, so they don’t produce those lovely parallel lines humans create when they use an ordinary mower, but reviewers say they come close enough to 100 percent coverage.

Units that can handle a half-acre lawn or so run about $2,400, and if that’s too pricey, there are now Uber-inspired services. You create a profile on apps like Mowz or GreenPal and schedule a mow. When the job is done, your credit card is charged.

You also can get your smartphone to handle watering the garden. The Hydra-

wise irrigation system, for example, is controlled by your phone and is hooked into weather towers. It keeps an eye on the weather and monitors the temperature.

An affordable option is

Erdyn’s smart garden system, which measures soil nutrients and features a plant database that tells it the amount of water the plants need and then regulates the level. At Home Depot, the system is $59.99 for the water valve and $99.97 for the garden sensor.

More tech is coming, of course, including an interactive fire pit. So keep that smartphone charged.

