Retailers in both the Strasburg area and Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse are gearing up for Small Business Saturday and holiday activities.
Strasburg:
In Strasburg, Valeria Hock, media manager for Historic Strasburg Pennsylvania, says shoppers will find “amazing antiques and collectibles at A Find In Time (17 W. Main St., Strasburg) and the historic Strasburg Antique Market (207 Georgetown Road, Strasburg).”
There are also a number of specialty shops to visit, including Hodge Podge, 14 E. Main St., Strasburg, which focuses on all things for cross-stitchers with a smattering of antiques added in, and Barebones Bicycle & Fitness, 21 W. Main St., Strasburg. Barebones is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and every item will be 5% off for Small Business Saturday.
Hock says there are a few new boutiques for shoppers to visit: Wire to Fire Artisans and Lavender and Lemon Design.
Wire to Fire, 11 E. Main St, Strasburg, features handmade jewelry from owner Kimberly Jade Berkich as well as handcrafted items from 30 artisans in nine states and Canada. In addition to Berkich’s handcrafted jewelry, other items include pottery, hand-blown glass, soaps, home goods, artwork, carved woodwork and clothing.
Lavender and Lemon Design features farmhouse vintage and boho chic furniture and décor, chalk paints and chalk paint workshops.
Both retailers and Strasburg-area attractions will be hosting a variety of holiday activities, Hock says.
Shoppers can register for a drawing throughout the holiday season at Wire to Fire. The drawing for $300, $225 and $170 in merchandise will be held Christmas Eve. The store will also offer holiday discounts.
For a fun and nostalgic holiday experience, visit Old Windmill Farm, 262 Paradise Lane, Ronks, where the Lapp family will offer horse-drawn sleigh rides and an opportunity to select your own Christmas tree.
Trains are also another traditional part of the holidays. The Strasburg area is the home of attractions that feature both toy trains and their larger brothers, and they’re all within a short distance of one another. The National Toy Train Museum, 300 Paradise Lane, Ronks, and the Choo Choo Barn, 226 Gap Road, Strasburg, will feature holiday-themed exhibits and special activities.
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Ronks, will offer two holiday-themed activities: Home for the Holidays, a family-friendly event with a variety of activities, and Christmas Parties with the Conductor, a children’s event, both on Saturday Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Road, Ronks, has several Christmas-themed trains running through Dec. 23.
Intercourse:
In Intercourse, Kitchen Kettle Village and its shops have a number of Small Business Saturday activities.
“We’re a small business, and we’re also a village of small businesses, so we definitely have lots going on for Small Business Saturday,” says Lisa Horn, Kitchen Kettle spokesperson and director of fun.
There are over 40 unique shops and restaurants at the village, located at 4529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse. The village’s Small Business Saturday event will feature a lot of special holiday-themed activities for the entire family as part of the ongoing old-fashioned Christmas, held Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21. Activities on Small Business Saturday include breakfast with Santa and Yummie (Kitchen Kettle’s mascot), a cheese-stretching demonstration; a candy-making demonstration; s’more roasting, cookie decorating, hot cider sampling, live musical performances, and dinner with Mrs. Claus and Yummie.
Each of the shops in the village offers unique merchandise, Horn says. Some shops to check out are the Gift House, featuring a line of bath and body products and jewelry; Aged and Cured, featuring snack items, a variety of cheeses including a Tennessee Whiskey Cheese, and hot sauces, which Horn says are great for stocking stuffers; and the Deerskin Leather Shop, featuring leather coats and handbags and footwear from UGG and Minnetonka. “Some of the Minnetonka moccasins have a fleecy lining, so they’re comfy and warm,” Horn says.
She also suggests a visit to Waltz Vineyards, which has two new wines: Crisp Apple, a white wine, and Lucy’s Tale, a red wine named after the dog at the Manheim winery.
“Food such as wine and cheese is a great gift for the person on your list who has everything,” Horn says. “It can also be a great hostess gift.
“Our Jam & Relish Kitchen has a variety of gift baskets and boxes. We can also create a custom gift basket.”
An additional fun activity on Holiday Fridays is the Holiday Flavors Tasting Tour. Horn says the tours launched over the summer.
“We got great feedback on the tours. We did them in the morning since that’s our least busy time. When we brought them back for the holidays, we shifted the time to Friday evenings,” she says. “It’s a fun way to explore the village, enjoy generous samples and personalized service and bites of history about the village.”
The culinary adventure includes stops at 10 foodie locations in the village, such as the Bake Shop, Roasted Rooster Coffee Company, Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets, Waltz Vineyards and the Olive Basin. The foodie tour is self-guided. Cost is $20 per person.