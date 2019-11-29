Santa Claus is coming to town! Specifically, to Mount Joy on Small Business Saturday.

This Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., children can tell Santa what they want for Christmas during his visit to Pies Galore & More, 76 E. Main St. And he’ll be back — same time, same place — on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Children can color holiday pictures to be displayed in the bakery’s windows, and families can enjoy cookies, candy canes, punch and hot chocolate during this annual event sponsored by the Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce. Each family can get a free 5-by-7-inch photo, courtesy of Lancaster Federal Credit Union.

Drawings will be held for Mount Joy Money, gift certificates sold by the chamber that can be used at Mount Joy businesses. While the event is free, families are asked to bring nonperishable food items for the Mount Joy Food Bank.

This is the fourth year for the event, and chamber coordinator Kerry Meyers reports that last year was “really busy.” She recalls that some little ones were reluctant to speak with Santa, so he would just walk around while they colored, and “before they leave, they end up on Santa’s lap.”

The chamber and Main Street Mount Joy encourage those coming downtown this weekend and later in the season to patronize local small businesses. (Mount Joy’s Winterfest, which includes a tree lighting ceremony, is happening Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.)

“It’s important because the people who own the small businesses, their profit goes to their families and back into the community, compared to a corporation, where their money goes back to a corporation,” says Dave Schell, executive director of Main Street Mount Joy.

Schell is pleased that Mount Joy’s downtown has attracted more small retail businesses during the past year or so. Newcomers include Mystic Realm Artisan and Kelli’s Oil Room.

“Small businesses are like the heartbeat of a town,” Schell says. “If a town doesn’t have small businesses, it’s missing something.”

Schell has encouraged businesses involved with Main Street to expand Small Business Saturday into Small Business Weekend, including Friday and Sunday. He also suggested they not only offer discounts and buy-one, get-one specials, but also decorate for Christmas and play holiday music. Other ideas included giving a percentage off if a customer sings a favorite Christmas carol or brings food for the food bank, or a business may offer a retreat where patrons can relax and play a game.

The Craft Factory Studio, formerly Crafter Hours, lets customers make their own crafts, namely painted signs. The studio will offer a Black Friday special, during extended hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., where customers can do a set of three trees for $15, says owner Karen McCrady. The Small Business Saturday special will be 15% off any sign, and a $15 children’s craft.

Looking forward to their first Small Business Saturday in downtown Mount Joy are the husband-and-wife proprietors of two businesses that share a space at 45 E. Main St., opening there in June.

Rod Wilbert runs Time After Time Clocks, selling, servicing and repairing wall and mantle clocks along with grandfather clocks, which are his biggest sellers. Lisa Wilbert owns Ladybug Suds N’ Scrubs, selling bath and body products and laundry detergents that she makes with essential oils. Luffa soaps and detergent are “huge sellers,” she says.

The couple will have extended hours and special discounts on Black Friday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Small Business Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); and Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.). Time After Time will offer 15% off all clocks. Ladybug will offer specials on lip balm (three for $5.99); hand sanitizers (three for $6.99); and luffa soaps (three for $10.99).

Being new merchants, “we understand now how important it is to support small business,” Rod Wilbert says. “It keeps the money in town, and it helps the local businesspeople, helps them survive.”

Adds Lisa Wilbert: “I think everything’s going so much online shopping, that the personal part of it’s being taken out. So it’s very important for the small businesses. It just keeps it hometown and personal.”

Also offering Small Business Saturday specials will be Guitars on Main, with up to 20% off on select music gear.

Room with a View, an interior design and home furnishings store at 64 E. Main St., will be open on Small Business Saturday with art from local artists. Sheri Bare Ceramic Sculpture, at the same location, will be hosting an open studio that day where shoppers can watch how pottery sculpture is made and purchase pieces both in the studio and at Room with a View. Hours for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.