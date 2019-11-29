Shoppers out and about in downtown Elizabethtown during this weekend’s Small Business Saturday will have a new place to caffeinate before making those purchases that are so vital to keeping local merchants in business.

The EVO 206 Coffee Co. began brewing for a soft opening on Oct. 31 and is now a cozy spot for relaxing and grabbing a cup of joe and enjoying a bite to eat.

Located just inside the door at 206 S. Market St., EVO 206 joins two gift shop businesses, Creations Reimagined and WhirliGig Unique Boutiques, in that building, called The Hub on Market. Also housed there, since January, is Sew Pretty Creations Custom Work Room, which offers customized window treatments, upholstery and home design services.

Also slated for upstairs is The Hive Elizabethtown, a coworking space set to open soon. The Hive is a partnership between Market Street Venture Group LLC, which owns The Hub, and SlateHouse Group, which runs other cowork ventures, including one in Lancaster.

A coffee house is a potential draw for the other businesses at 206 S. Market St., says Stacey Derck, who runs Market Street Venture Group with her husband and owns WhirliGig.

“That means more customers for all of the stores and businesses that are in here,” Derck says.

The name EVO 206 combines the address number with the idea of the building’s evolution over the years, Derck says. Built in 1889, the building has housed a meat market, Roth’s furniture store, and gift and thrift shops run by Jewel David Ministries.

The coffee house, with a capacity of 40 people, serves hot and cold drinks along with soups, salads, sandwiches, paninis and baked goods. It can also provide catering for Hive clients. It offers what Derck calls a coffee “growler,” a one-gallon plastic-lined box that sells for $16.99, perfect for the Hive or other takeout customers.

During Small Business Saturday, the coffee shop will offer buy one drink, get another for 50% off during extended hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WhirliGig and Creations Reimagined, which both sell handmade items by artisan vendors, will have those same hours, with special promotions that day.

WhirliGig will sponsor a visit from Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pets, kids and families are welcome. Photos with Santa, or with Christmas background only, will be done for a fee by Shannon Rae Photography. Cost is $10 for an 8-by-10 available on the spot.

WhirliGig will also do giveaways of such items as candles, cards and soaps as well as gift certificates for WhirliGig’s 41 vendors, who sell newly crafted items including jewelry, clothing and accessories, pottery, floral arrangements and artwork/photography.

“There’s so many different artists that make so many wonderful things, you really can find a gift for anyone in this store,” Derck says. “And that is what we’ve become known for, a thoughtful gift store.”

Creations Reimagined sells “upcycled” items, which incorporate recycled materials, such as clocks made from film reels and hub caps, utensil jewelry, refinished furniture and old handsaws cut into various outdoor tableaus.

Creations Reimagined owner Dena Krebs is excited for the shop’s second Small Business Saturday, which will feature 10% off merchandise along with giveaways and door prizes.

“Last year was fantastic,” Krebs says. “The town really showed up. Lots of love and support from everybody. It was one of our best sales days of the year, and we just really appreciate that.”

Customers who stop in at Sew Pretty Creations on Small Business Saturday and sign up for the mailing list will receive a small gift and 10% off future orders, says owner Adele Novak.

Other merchants around downtown Elizabethtown also plan Small Business Saturday promotions and extended hours. Trellis Marketplace, which features items by numerous vendors, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with participating vendors offering discounts. The Whippoorwill gift shop located there will offer 10% off, according to owner Susan Zeager.

Trellis will also host a Coffee and Coupon Midnight Sale starting Thursday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, when hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Black Friday.

At Andrew Douglas Jewelers, the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday special will be 50% off select diamond bracelets and earrings as well as pearl necklaces, according to owner Andrew Shelly.

A new shop, Naturally Gifted by Jeri, opened in July on Center Square and sells personal care products made with essential oils. These include soaps, shampoos, conditioners, body wash, and beard wash and balm. The store also carries a line of pet care products, including flea-and-tick shampoo and calming sprays for cats and dogs.

On Small Business Saturday, owner Jeri Culbertson will have extended hours and will offer 10% off the Basic Earth Essentials line as well as 15% off books and most candles and crystals.

Knock Knock Boutique will also be open longer that day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both the Elizabethtown and Hershey stores. Buyers will receive gifts at certain price points, such as spending $25 or $50, says owner Emily Drobnock.

Drobnock has been in business during the past few Small Business Saturdays and says it’s “probably our biggest day of the entire year.” The advantage to shopping in local brick-and-mortar stores is that “you’ll be able to see (an item) and know immediately if you love it or not,” Drobnock says. “The owners of shops will know what you’re looking for and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.”