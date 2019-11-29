DOWNTOWN SHOPPING FINDS

If you’re heading out to shop in Lancaster city on Nov. 30, check out some of these items.

Festoon

202 N. Duke St.

• Erode Contour Soaps. Organically certified and made in California, $24

• Rechargeable octagon desk lamps, $79

Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor

18 N. Water St.

• 1/2-pound gift boxes of candy (approximately 18 to 20 pieces of handmade candy), $9

• Holiday party mints and chocolate turkeys, $7 to $10

Madcap & Co

310 N. Queen St,

• Festive AF 100% soy candle made in Lancaster, $12

• Alchemy Goods’ Capital Blue Jean Denim Hip Pack made in Seattle, $60

BUiLDiNG CHARACTER

342 N. Queen St.

• Laser-cut Lancaster ornaments handmade in Lancaster, $8.95