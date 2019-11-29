The shops and restaurants of Lancaster city will be abuzz with activity on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.
“Both the Lancaster City Alliance and the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion have been named ‘Neighborhood Champions’ for Small Business Saturday this year by American Express,” says Wyatt Behringer, marketing and communications manager for the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion. “The designation gives our two organizations helpful resources to promote shopping small in Lancaster city. The Lancaster City Alliance and our office work closely together to promote shopping small for the holiday season and specifically through two main events: Small Business Saturday and Lancaster Shops Late on Dec. 12.”
Behringer says businesses throughout the city will have special deals and events happening on the 30th and many will offer free parking vouches for customers.
“Shopping ‘small’ keeps money in our local economy, which helps storefronts stay lit and local employees stay employed,” he says. “In Lancaster city, the retail and arts community is essential to the overall vibrancy of the city. Simply, shopping small helps keep our city a vibrant place to live and visit.”
He suggests shoppers include the 300 block of North Queen Street on their shopping trip.
“It’s a fantastic spot for shopping small in Lancaster city with vintage stores, great gift items and a new candy shop, Sweetish Lancaster,” he says. “Another spot you won’t want to miss is Gallery Row on the 100 block of North Prince Street and Water Street right behind it. The galleries on the block often have art and gifts at various price points and there’s a new face on the block, Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply.”
Heading over to Water Street, visitors will have even more options.
“On Water Street, you’ll find gems like Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor,” he says. “While these are just some of the locations filled with great ‘shop small’ options, Lancaster city has shops throughout downtown and its neighborhoods that offer delightful items and goods for holiday shopping.”
Marty Hulse, owner of Building Character and Madcap & Co. on the 300 block of the city, says Small Business Saturday is always a busy day for his stores.
“Making a commitment to shop local is simple,” he says. “And when you spend your hard-earned money at independent stores owned by members of your community, you support local jobs, celebrate its uniqueness and help make it a destination. All in all, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Festoon, located on Duke Street, will be featuring the work of Lancaster maker Janell of J. Almodovar and will offer Festoon exclusives including handbags, totes and wallets in holiday fabrics and hardware.
“A new addition to this event is Janell’s sought-after Upcycled Fatigue Jackets,” says Tara Trimble, sales professional.
Festoon will also have refreshments and giveaways throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At Miesse Candies on Water Street, shoppers should come hungry, says owner Tracy Artus, who adds, “We are doing free sampling of our candies and Penn State Creamery ice cream.”