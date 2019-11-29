From art galleries to candy shops to a farmer’s market laden with fresh produce, baked goods and meats, Lebanon has an abundance of shopping opportunities for local small businesses.
“The community is encouraged to come downtown on Saturday, Nov. 30, to experience all that Lebanon has to offer from food to retail and everything in between,” says Amy Kopecky, Downtown Lebanon Main Street manager. “There will be specials from the downtown businesses and events that will be going on throughout the day.”
Small Business Saturday marks the launch of Holiday Passport, which will run until Dec. 31.
“Shoppers can pick up a passport at the participating businesses,” says Kopecky, noting that once the card is filled with $200 in total purchases, participants can drop the card off at locations with drop boxes for a chance to win a gift basket filled with a variety of gift items from downtown Lebanon businesses.
That should be a good incentive to check out Lebanon’s downtown shopping experiences, and to explore the surrounding areas of the Lebanon Valley. The purpose of both Downtown Lebanon Main Street and Visit Lebanon Valley is to encourage locals to check out their own neighborhoods for everything they need for holiday gift-giving and year-round shopping.
“Lebanon Valley has a bustling downtown, surrounded by peaceful countryside and lots of history,” says Jennifer Kuzo, president of Visit Lebanon Valley. “There are so many great shopping experiences right here.”
With her office in the same historic building as the Lebanon Farmers Market, Kuzo knows about all the great gift ideas that can be found just steps away. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Lebanon Farmers Market offers a variety of goods, including fresh pretzels, fresh-squeezed orangeade, empanadas, baked goods, candies, poultry, meats, cheeses, fresh produce, sandwiches, soaps, wine and dining. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
It’s the perfect spot to pick up some Lebanon bologna, a sweet smoky bologna that is a Lebanon namesake. Add some tasty cheeses, crackers and other snacks, and you have the makings of a great gift for friends and family. You’ll also find all sorts of candies that can be made into a gift basket for those with a sweet tooth. Candy-rama has so many candy options, you’ll find it hard to choose.
To expand candy options in Lebanon even more, be sure to check out Wertz Candies on Cumberland Street. This time-honored candy shop is filled to the brim with goodies that include nuts, gummies, fudge, candy popcorn, chocolates, jelly beans, espresso beans, caramel apples, licorice, Boston beans, Jordan almonds and much more. You’ll find a special treat for those who love bacon and chocolate together. That’s chocolate-covered crispy bacon, which has a sweet and salty flavor.
Wertz Candies’ true claim to fame, however, is opera fudge. You don’t need to love opera to love this delicate chocolate candy.
Opera fudge is typically a wintertime delicacy popular between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. It’s best described as a small bite of heaven with a rich, creamy, white filling coated in chocolate. Wertz Candies sells some 33,000 pieces of hand-dipped opera fudge each year. As Chuck Wertz points out, there is nothing quite like opera fudge. No one knows for sure how it got its name, but Wertz Candies’ was once located across the street from the Fisher Opera House. It’s easy to imagine nibbling on this sweet treat while enjoying a perfomance of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
Opera fudge makes a great holiday gift. There are other gift ideas in Lebanon for anyone who likes to eat. Timeless Café offers custom-blend coffees and teas, along with their own honey. There are honey pots, tea pots, tea and coffee cups and mugs, and other gift ideas.
Wrinkle & Boon Coffee Shop is another café spot in Lebanon with great gift ideas. There are locally made soy candies, baby clothes, a selection of vintage clothing, handcrafted jewelry, mugs, and decorative items, like wooden snowflakes and little holiday lambs. You can also stop for a cup of coffee and other goodies to tide you over as you shop.
You’ll find handcrafted gifts like artwork, jewelry, glassware, pottery and scarves at LPF, which stands for Lebanon Picture Frame and Fine Art. While you can get items custom framed, this unique framery is more of a gallery of beautiful handcrafted gifts. There are shimmery glasses with a variety of colors, innovative pottery rice bowls with chopsticks, and pottery leaf plates that can be displayed on the wall or used to serve treats at your next party. Artwork by local artists ranges from classic rural scenes in lush colors to vivid abstracts that make a statement.