Lititz is one of those communities that has lots of holiday spirit.

The historic downtown has charming shops filled with everything from scented soaps and lotions to chocolate and books. And starting with Small Business Saturday, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., nearly every weekend leading up to Christmas has holiday events such as visits from Santa, tree lightings and Christmas carol sings.

Venture Lititz director Holly DeKarske has her own personal favorites when it comes to downtown shopping.

"Lititz is perfect for holiday shopping," DeKarske says. "You find unique items that you won't find at big shopping centers or malls."

With some 70 Lititz merchants, DeKarske recommends a few spots for shopping for certain people on your gift list. For women, there’s a. heather & co., The Mustard Seed, Spotted Owl, Clemintines and Tiger's Eye. Jewelry shoppers will find a variety of fine jewelry and watches at Lititz Watch and AM Jewelry, as well as fashion pieces at a. heather & co., Spotted Owl, Min D's, Clemintines and Tiger's Eye.

For the home, a few shops include Komfy Couture, Forever Home Company, Furniture4U, Morton Fine Furniture, and Pebbles & Lace.

There are many one-of-a-kind gifts to be found at shops like Heavenly Soaps and Scents, Indulge, Ewebiquitous, Outback Toys, Calkins and the Vines, Lititz Museum Gift Shop and the Moravian Mission Gift Shop.

Heavenly Soaps and Scents has baby clothes and cuddly toys. Locally sourced art and crafts are available at Purple Robin Reserve gallery, Rusciano, Lititz Framing and Zum Anker.

"Foodies will love Rooster Street, Savory Gourmet, Zest, Dosie Dough, Olio, Whiff, Sweet Legacy, Stoll & Wolfe, and Stargazers winery," DeKarske says.

For men, Main Men and Shaubs have fine clothing and menswear. Main Men and Ladies has vintage items, while antique-lovers will enjoy gifts from Moravian House Antiques, Antiques and Stuff, and Kirsch's.

"Lititz has everything you could want, from foodies, to ladies and gents, kids, and gifts for teachers, friends and hostesses," DeKarske says.

Shopping can make you hungry, and a few favorite dining spots include Tomato Pie Café, Appalachian Brewing Company, JoBoy's, and Bulls Head Pub and General Sutter Inn. For authentic Mexican food, Chilangos offers tacos, enchiladas and fajitas. Danner's Deli serves breakfast and lunch, while Rooster Street is all about the meat, with sandwiches and sides. Coffee shops include Slate and Dosie Dough, and for chocolate-lovers, it's Café Chocolate.

Throughout the holiday season, Lititz has second Friday events in November and December. During the season, a few special events include:

Christmas in the Park: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Carol singing and lighting of the community Christmas tree in Lititz Springs Park.

Lititz Hometown Christmas: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Family-friendly day in downtown Lititz with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Lititz Springs Park and a kids scavenger hunt around the shops and eateries of downtown Lititz.

Annual Carol Sing at the Moravian Church Square: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

Christmas Candlelight Tour: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14: Tour the 1792 Johannes Mueller House by candlelight.