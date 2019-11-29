Ephrata is taking a new direction, giving the community an extra boost as a small town with lots of options.
Mainspring of Ephrata represents the primary group for economic development in the borough, with a name that captures the spirit of the Ephrata community as well as their commitment to forward progress.
The name “mainspring” evokes feelings of movement, action and vibrancy, says Mainspring executive director Kelly Withum.
From its origins with the Historic Ephrata Cloister to modern shops with trendy gift ideas, Ephrata is committed to honoring the past, embracing the present and inspiring the future, Withum says.
“Ephrata is your community and it is important you share your ideas, your time, and your contributions to help shape and move our community forward,” Withum says.
Mainspring of Ephrata now has an online newsletter and a new Facebook page that keeps people up to date on what’s happening in Ephrata. With Small Business Saturday, the emphasis is on encouraging people to shop Ephrata first, before the mall or big box stores.
By supporting their local community and shops, Ephrata can maintain its vigor and become even stronger for the future.
With a nod to the past, Ephrata’s Small Business Saturday kicks off a shopping season that is both traditional and modern. There will be a scavenger hunt and the chance to enter your name to win a huge gift basket. Several stores will be open late on Fridays and a few may be open on Sundays, too. Each store varies, so check your favorites for expanded holiday hours.
So what are a few places you won’t want to miss? Try Parkhill Jewelry, which has been an Ephrata landmark for many years. There are eco bracelets made by 4Ocean, using recycled plastic. By purchasing one of these bracelets, you can help to clean up the world’s oceans. The bracelets feature different colors and a choice of charms to add to them.
Parkhill also has classic jewelry, like Nicole Barre designer jewelry made with inlaid silver and enamel with handmade designs like butterflies, birds, sea life and shells, all set with real gemstones. Parkhill also has an abundance of diamonds, in case you’ll be getting down on bended knee this holiday season.
At Sheldon’s Custom Framing, you’ll find framed prints, handmade jewelry and other gifts. Sure winners are the framed Ephrata maps and the handmade copper and gemstone jewelry by Monica Ormes.
Next door, be sure to check out Laura the Cookie Lady. Laura is Laura Merkel, who has been making cookies for her family for years, like decorated sugar cookies and chunky drop cookies including chocolate chip, chocolate salted caramel and blueberry lemon.
If you are on a budget, check out Hometown Refurnishing with recycled and new furniture and accessories at great prices.
As Withum points out, there are other great finds in Ephrata, like Saddle Company, where they make chairs and seats from old saddles, the Game Zam gaming arcades for kids, and S. J. Kober’s boutique.
Head out of downtown to Ephrata Cloister gift shop or just across Route 272 to Ephrata Cheese Shop, tucked away at the Ephrata Cloister Shopping Center. There you will find just about every cheese you can imagine, from English cheddar to Spanish Manchego to Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Withum has lots of other gift ideas, like a gift certificate to a spa like Salon ArtTiff, a movie gift certificate at Ephrata Main movie theater, or theater tickets or memberships at Ephrata Playhouse in the Park.
“The caliber of the performances at Ephrata Playhouse is highly professional. It is quite beyond what you would expect from a small community theater,” Withum says.
As for food, check out Griddle & Grinds with breakfast and coffee choices and Scratch Baked in downtown Ephrata, offering some of the best cupcakes around. Scratch offers sit-down dining, with breakfast sandwiches, lunch choices and cupcakes for dessert.
As Withum adds, there is always something to do in Ephrata, especially as the holiday season rolls around.
A big event is the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival on Friday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. With a nod to the past, grumpy Belsnickel of Pennsylvania German lore also makes his appearance, shouting at bad children and still handing out gifts.
On Small Business Saturday evening, the Candlelight Open House at the Ephrata Cloister takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. It’s a quieter event where people can visit with friends and family to discover the sights, sounds and crafts of the past and enjoy a relaxed evening under the stars. There are local artisans who keep the tradition of handmade art alive, accented by music by the Ephrata Cloister Chorus. Tickets are $6 for ages 3 and above.
Then on Dec. 9 and 10, Christmas at the Cloister will take place at 6:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. It’s a time to spend a few moments in quiet reflection with seasonal readings and holiday music in the 1741 Meetinghouse at the Ephrata Cloister. Seating is limited, and advance tickets are required.