When it comes to new business buzz in the Southern End, Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard has dominated social media newsfeeds this year.

Aside from a killer view, much of the appeal of the place has been its effort to highlight other local business, be it at a weekend make-and-take class or something like a recent local vendor fair. So, of course Britain Hill is hosting an event for Small Business Saturday. This one is focused on local food and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 790 Little Britain Road, Quarryville.

Catered soups and paninis will be available for those who want to sit and have lunch and listen to live music. Tables throughout the event barn will feature items like local popcorn, salsa and jam. Honey extracted from Britain Hill’s hive (vineyards need bees) will be for sale. So will Oak Shade cheeses, which will be unveiling a new variety that day made with Britain Hill port. Local baker Tempting Treats has also been experimenting with Britain Hill product. Wine-in-the-batter cupcakes and others will be there for sale — and sampling.

While Britain Hill does have a Quarryville address, folks headed south to get there must drive awhile past the actual borough. Debbie Helm — who with her husband, Ken, officially celebrated the grand opening of Britain Hill in September — says she hopes people might find something new on the journey.

“We’re bringing people to Quarryville who never knew where Quarryville was before. We hope they stop along the way and grab a slice of pizza at somewhere like Pasquale’s or stop and shop at another business,” she says. “Everything we do … we try to pair that with local artists, local craftsmen. It’s become a lot bigger than we could have imagined and I think we’re all going to benefit.””