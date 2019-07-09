Pennsylvania metalheads will get one last chance to see Slayer this fall.
Slayer will bring its "The Final Campaign" tour to Hershey's Giant Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. The California thrash metal band will be joined by Primus, Ministry, and Phil H. Anselmo & the Illegals.
Tickets start at $35.35 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. They will be available at the Giant Center box office, hersheyentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.
Slayer formed in 1981 and has since become one of the most popular thrash metal bands in the world, often credited with defining the genre. The band's won two Grammy awards and garnered three other nominations.
Slayer began its final world tour on May 10, 2018. The Hershey date is part of the last leg of the farewell tour, which will wrap up on Nov. 30. The 18-month tour included 140 shows in 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.