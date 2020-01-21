James Farbo has built his business on an interesting tenet: “Everyone is a nerd about something,’’ he says.
He and his wife, Kate, own Farbo Co., “a general nerdery’’ (according to the website), located at 9 W. Grant St. in downtown Lancaster.
Farbo says nerds “unironically and passionately find joy in something completely unnecessary.’’ And he adds, everyone has something that fits that definition.
Farbo’s “general store for nerds’’ is a 2,000-square-foot shop that sells games, collectibles, model kits, arts and crafts, cosplay materials, and “a little bit of everything,’’ he says.
Farbo Co. probably can’t provide an event for everybody’s nerd niche, but it’s open to hosting all kinds of happenings, like bad movie nights, cosplay nights and a first-time event — Thursday's Harry Potter trivia/dog training evening.
Yup, you heard right.
Fellow nerd and good friend Courtney Ducey, owner of Ducey Dog Walking (and training), has invited Harry Potter fans to bring their well-behaved, leashed dogs to a Harry Potter trivia event beginning at 7 p.m.
Poochless Potter fan? No worries. You’re more than welcome, too. In fact if you come alone, admission is $10. If you bring your pup, it’s $20.
Dressing as your favorite wizard isn’t required, but highly encouraged. Nonalcoholic butterbeer, popcorn, and dog treats will be provided too.
“Harry Potter has always been my number one nerd thing,’’ says Ducey, who left the corporate world at 25 to pursue her current career.
“In a lot of my training content, I can relate a lot of their troubles with what has happened in Harry Potter.’’ she says.
So it seemed natural to merge her two passions.
During the event, Ducey will work with dogs and their owners on teaching the “down’’ command, what she sees as one of the most important of all commands for a dog (and owner) to master.
Once a dog has learned to stay down until released, it’s much easier for the animal to calm down, relax and know what’s expected of him, she says.
Dogs must be on leashes that are no longer than 6 feet, and must not be retractable. Dogs that are too aggressive will be asked to leave, she says.
Since this is a first-time event, Ducey is not quite sure what to expect.
She plans to ask a bunch of questions and hand out prizes, of course — including a goodie bag for all the dogs — but she’s also eager to help people with their beloved pets.
“My real goal is to empower dog owners, to do this for themselves and feel that pride that they were able to change their relationship with their dogs,’’ she says.
Thursday's event is another way of doing that.
“It’s kind of like the merging of my two niches,’’ she says. She hopes folks will come out and “hang out with dogs, have some fun and learn a thing or two.’’