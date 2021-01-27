Sight & Sound Theatre is known for its larger-than-life stage productions of classic Bible tales on its 300-foot wraparound stage, often with live animals.

But even the grand spectacles that are Sight & Sound productions were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater -- Lancaster County's largest tourist attraction -- had to delay the March 2020 debut of "Queen Esther," manage capacity restrictions and navigate state-mandated shutdowns.

But luckily for Sight & Sound fans, the theater has found ways to continue entertaining crowds while they stay home. This weekend offers a chance for just that.

Sight & Sound's production of "Noah" will air Friday, Jan. 29 on Trinity Broadcasting Network. The show airs on TBN 8 p.m. Friday, and will be available to stream on the TBN app Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 31. TBN is channel 290 for Comcast subscribers in the Lancaster area, channel 372 for DirectTV customers and channel 260 on Dish.

"Noah" was seen by more than 5 million people live on stage, according to promotional materials on TBN's website. The production was filmed in front of a live audience.

The theater's history with "Noah" is long -- the show as a big hit for Sight & Sound in 1995, show has been since revived both at the Ronks Theater and its sister theater in Branson, Missouri. The most recent live iteration began in 2013. Read a 2013 review from LNP here.

To learn more, visit tbn.org or sight-sound.com.