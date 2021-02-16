After a successful live broadcast on Labor Day, Sight & Sound Theatres is coming back with another live performance in time for Easter.

The theater in Branson, Mo. will host a performance of the show "Jesus" for streaming on Sight & Sound TV on Friday, April 2. It will be available for on-demand streaming at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.

As with the Labor Day livestream of "Queen Esther," the show will include a 30-minute pre-show featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

The livestream and subsequent showings of "Jesus" are $35 per household.

For more information on Sight & Sound, visit sight-sound.tv