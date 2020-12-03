Sight & Sound Theatre is bringing a holiday favorite out of the vault for livestream events in December.

"Voices of Christmas," last presented on the Sight & Sound stage in 2010, will premiere on Sight & Sound TV on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Tickets are "pay-what-you-will" with a minimum of $15 per household.

"Voices of Christmas" was shot both onstage at the theater and at locations across Lancaster County. The premiere will also include behind-the-scenes interviews and conversations with the cast and crew of the production.

"This show holds a special place in our history - and our hearts," says Josh Enck, Sight & Sound chief creative officer, in a press release. "We're so excited to bring stories of hope and inspiration to homes throughout the world this holiday season."

For more information, visit sight-sound.tv.