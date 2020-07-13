Sight & Sound Theatres is planning to reopen its show, "Queen Esther," starting Thursday, July 30, with "limited-capacity" seating in the Ronks theater, according to the venue's website and the phone recording at the theater's "800" number.

"While we are incredibly excited to open our doors, we care deeply about the health and safety of our guests, team members and community," the theater's website says.

"At this time we will be limiting capacity and have made modifications to our seating, lobby, and how we interact with guests to help protect us all," the website says.

"In addition to frequently sanitizing all high-traffic spaces, we are installing ionized air purification systems shown to be effective against airborne viruses. Due to Pennsylvania state mandates, face masks will be required," the theater's COVID-19 safety information continues.

"The CDC advises that senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions are especially vulnerable," the website says. "By visiting Sight & Sound Theatres, you voluntarily assume all risk related to exposure of COVID-19." Under Pennsylvania's green phase of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, groups of no more than 250 people can gather. Sight & Sound Theatres' auditorium has 2,000 seats.

The full opening of "Queen Esther" was delayed when the theater had to shut down in the middle of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show tells the biblical story of Esther, a woman who initially hides her Jewish heritage when her husband, the Persian King Ahasuerus, makes her his queen. The foundation of the observance of Purim, the story tells of how Esther saves the Jewish people from death by order of Haman, a Persian official.

Sight & Sound Theatres is a major tourist draw for Lancaster County, with its spectacular, Bible-based shows, at its theater at 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks.

For information, call the theater at 800-377-1277.