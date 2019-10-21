“Jesus,” which recently ended its two year run at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, will come to movie theaters April 7, 9 and 11 in 2020.
"This is our fourth time bringing a Sight & Sound stage production to cinemas, and with every event we do, they become even more grand," said Fathom Events Director of Programming Katie Sawyer-Stachler. "We're also excited to bring this particular story to big screens nationwide for families to experience just in time for Easter."
Filmed in front of a live audience, Sight & Sound's “Jesus,” tells the story of Jesus through the people whose lives he changed forever, from his apostles to everyday people.
Sight & Sound features epic productions of Biblical stories.
Previous Sight & Sound shows that have been shown at theaters include “Jonah” in 2017; “Moses” in 2018 and in April, 2019, more than 700 theaters across the country, including Penn Cinemas, showed “Noah.”