The 40 or so people from West Hampton Baptist Church, in Hampton, Virginia, settled down into their seats at Sight & Sound Theatres.

They were there to see a production of “Jesus.”

While watching the beginning of the story — featuring a number of fisherman in Galilee — their eyes kept darting to the two women facing them, each sitting in a black chair.

The two women were mesmerizing as they interpreted the story using American Sign Language.

The members of West Hampton Baptist Church were all deaf or hard of hearing, and the performance was a chance for them to see the production with two interpreters filling in the nonvisual emotions and meaning of the show.

It wasn’t just getting the dialogue. The interpreters enacted the emotions of that dialogue with facial expressions and sweeping hand and body gestures.

“Last year, we came to see a show and it had captions on the stage. What a big difference with the interpreters,” signed church member Dorothy West. “The expressions on their faces — their faces are their voice.”

“I really enjoyed it,” signed church member Ben Harucki. “One of the most important things is the signed and the expressions. It added so much.”

“It does help to know your Bible,” West said.

“Jesus” is not a conventional retelling of the story of Christ. Instead, various pieces of the story are told, with the idea of how Jesus affected people he met.

That early scene with the fishermen leads to Jesus gathering his apostles.

In other scenes, Christ delivers the Sermon on the Mount; Lazarus arises from the dead; and Mary Magdaline finds acceptance and forgiveness.

It ends with Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, the trial, the Last Supper, the crucifixion and the resurrection.

The signers that day were Nicole Ramos and Gloria Myers, who are part of a four-person interpretation team that also includes Lisa Ringer and Kym Funk-Mac Killigan.

They are available to audiences on specific dates. For example, Hampton Baptist Church called them quite some time ago and settled on a date that would work with the signers. Generally, interpreters are available for audiences about 15 times during the run of the show.

“We try to schedule most of the shows at the beginning of the year, though we can be more flexible, ” says Katie Miller, the corporate communications manager for Sight & Sound. “A lot of people don’t know this service is available.”

Normally, two signers will work together, taking specific parts and rehearsing together.

Myers, 65, has been working with Sight & Sound since 1994. Many members of her family are deaf, including her parents.

“I used to interpret by myself. It was a lot of work. You really can’t do 50 or 60 characters by yourself,” Myers says. “But I like to serve at Sight & Sound; this is where my heart is.”

Ramos, 30, went to college for ASL after meeting an interpreter and becoming fascinated with it. She’s a freelancer.

Both interpret for many different places. Myers is on the staff at ASL Services in York.

“I got recruited by a former (interpreter) who was mentoring me. She had me join, ” Ramos says. “I never knew the amount of prep it would take.”

“We come see the show several times,” Myers says. “And we get the script to read.”

Then, Myers says, they pray, plan and divide parts.

“First, we learn our own parts and then we learn theirs,” she says.

Working together is essential.

But American Sign Language is not simply learning words.

“ASL is its own language,”Ramos says. “We have our own grammer. Body language and facial expressions are a huge part of it.”

“Sometimes, English words don’t match,” Myers says.

And often, he says, jokes would fall flat if they were interpreted exactly.

“Word play is especially difficult,” Ramos says. “There are scenes we have to work through, to revise.”

As a team, they work out a way to make the jokes work. They must convey the tears in a voice, the drama of a moment.

If a character is being shy onstage or yelling at someone, the signer has to show that in her face, her hand movement and her choices in signing.

“You have to learn theater,” Myers says.

When there is no language on stage, they simply put their heads down.

“We want people to be watching the stage, not us,” Ramos says.

“Jesus,” can be a real challenge to perform.

“This has been the most emotionally taxing show ,” Ramos says. “You do feel it when it’s over.”

“Our brains need to chill out and calm down,” Myers says.

On occasion, both Ramos and Myers do tactile interpreting for people who cannot see or hear, where they sign into a person’s hand.

“It’s more physically demanding,” Ramos says. “We have to tell them what is going on onstage in addition to all the parts and dialogue.”

“I’m constantly praying and asking for guidance,” Myers says.

Both women seemed serene as they signed that afternoon for members of West Hampton Baptist Church. The hard work didn’t show.

And the audience members praised their performance when the show was over,.

“Jesus” was a show that was important to these church members, and they expressed their gratitude to the interpreters, not only with their hands but with their facial expressions and body movements.

To applaud, some raised their hands and twisted their wrists rapidly.

The lines of communication were clearly open.