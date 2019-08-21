Schools have seen significant changes over the past several decades, as pencils, paper and reference books have been supplemented by computers, tablets and the Internet.

But one thing that never changes is students’ need for school lunches that keep them energized and ready to learn.

The definition of a nutritious school lunch or snack has changed a lot over those decades, as demonstrated in these vintage recipes from the 20th century.

As students return to school, and as part of LNP’s 225th anniversary observance this summer, we looked into local newspaper archives for some recipes parents used for feeding their hungry learners.

Shredded wheat sandwiches

“Youth is the period characterized by the growth of every part of the body,” The Lancaster Examiner declared in November 1898. “It is also the period devoted to mental training in the school. ... During this period especially, the body demands, in the food given the child, material to promote growth as well as to repair waste tissues and furnish energy.

“Since daintily made sandwiches are the most attractive part of a school lunch, and should be the most nutritious, why not then make them of shredded wheat biscuit instead of white flour bread (which, the article says, has been “robbed of most of the properties that make muscle and all of those needed for nourishing brain and nerve”).

“There is nothing so good as currant bread for growing children,” says an article in March 1912 in the Lancaster New Era.

Here are its somewhat inexact instructions for making it.

CURRANT BREAD

Directions:

Scald (do not boil) 1 1/2 cups sweet milk and 1 cup water. When tepid, add 1/2 of a compressed yeast cake, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Stir in enough whole-wheat flour to make a stiff batter. Allow to rise.

When light, add 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of melted butter, 1 1/2 cups of cleaned and dried currants.

Beat well, then add whole-wheat flour to make a soft dough.

Work well, mold into two loaves, rise until light and then bake thoroughly.

Sandwiches served for school lunches in lunch boxes were pretty simple in October 1930, when the Lancaster Daily Intelligencer Journal offered these recipes.

It’s interesting to note that these vintage recipes favored whole-wheat bread.

EGG SURPRISE SANDWICH

Makes 12 sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped fine

• 1 pimento, chopped fine

• Salt to taste

• Mayonnaise

• Creamed butter

Directions:

Mix the eggs and pimentos with enough mayonnaise to spread.

Add salt, and spread it on thick slices of graham or whole-wheat bread, which have first been spread with creamed butter.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

Makes 12 sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 1 cup chopped cooked chicken

• 1 hard-boiled egg, chopped

• 1/2 cup chopped celery

• Salt to taste

• Salad dressing

Directions:

Blend ingredients into the dressing and spread between slices of whole-wheat bread that have been first spread with creamed butter.

A January 1944 Lancaster New Era advertisement for Premium brand crackers offered a recipe for “vitamin sandwiches,” which it touted as “after-school treats children go for.”

PREMIUM VITAMIN SANDWICHES

Ingredients:

• Minced celery

• Minced apple

• Chopped nuts

• Mayonnaise

• Premium Crackers “with that wonderful fresh-baked flavor”

Directions:

Mix celery, apple, nuts and mayonnaise. Spread on “energy-filled” Premiums and serve with milk for a wholesome after-school lunch.

Parents were encouraged to feed their kids lots of soup over the decades.

“Most mothers are busy people,” Charlotte Adams wrote in a February 1947 Daily Intelligencer Journal column about lunches on school days. “But, if the children come home for lunch, a mother must offer them a nutritious, hot meal, especially on chilly days.

“Soup makes an excellent stick-to-the-ribs base for a child’s school lunch,” Adams added. Here are a couple of her recommended soup recipes.

CREAM OF CORN SOUP

Ingredients:

• 1 can whole-kernel corn

• 1 sliced onion

• 1 stalk celery

• 1/2 cup cream

• 1/2 cup water

• 2 cups milk

• 3 tablespoons butter or margarine

• 3 tablespoons flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Dash of pepper

Directions:

Combine corn, the liquid in the can, onion, celery and water.

Cover and simmer 30 minutes. Strain and reserve the liquid.

Stir flour into melted butter or margarine.

Add seasonings and stir in milk gradually.

Stir over low heat until it thickens.

Add the liquid in which the corn was cooked and stir until mixture thickens again.

Add corn and cream and heat just to the boiling point. Serve at once.

YAM SOUP

Ingredients:

• 2 cups cooked yams (sweet potatoes) mashed through a sieve

• 2 cups chicken broth or bouillon

• 2 tablespoons butter or margarine

• 2 tablespoons salt

• 3 cups milk

• Dash of mace or nutmeg

Directions:

Blend sweet potatoes with broth to make a smooth mixture. Add butter, salt and milk.

Heat to boiling, serve hot with mace or nutmeg on top of each serving.

Variation:

• To add a special but simple touch, fry small cubes of raw yam until crisp in hot shortening and then float them on top of the soup.

“Hot soup is the mainstay of any school lunch,” the Daily Intelligencer Journal said in an October 1958 article.

The story promised that this soup is easy to make but tastes like it took hours to prepare.

FRANKFURTER-PEA SOUP

Makes 4 to 5 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon butter

• 2 frankfurters, thinly sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon curry powder

• 3 cups cold water

• 1 package green pea soup mix

Directions:

In saucepan, melt butter and saute frankfurters until browned; blend in curry powder.

Add cold water and green pea soup mix; stir until soup boils. Cover and simmer 3 minutes.

In a March 1958 story titled “Tips for girls,” the Lancaster New Era suggested that “a good figure and good complexion start with healthy eating habits.”

It then offers school lunch-packing tips from the Girl Scout Handbook, including “pack a lunch neatly, with the heaviest articles at the bottom. Include two napkins, one to be used as a tablecloth.”

The New Era offered this recipe for school-lunch rice pudding in January 1962.

RICE PUDDING

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 1 cup uncooked instant rice

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 cup currants

• Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except ice cream and bring to a full, rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat. Cover, and let pudding stand for 15 minutes. Stir and serve warm with a garnish of vanilla ice cream.

In September 1978, the Sunday News offered a “pie surprise” as a special treat for kids’ lunch boxes on the first day of school.

Linda Collingwood’s long-running Recipe Exchange column suggested using this dish, based on an Italian “torta rustica,” in anyone’s lunchbox or for an after-school snack.

PIE SURPRISE

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 envelopes instant onion soup mix (use a brand that mixes in a mug)

• 2 pounds ricotta or creamed cottage cheese, about 4 cups

• 3 eggs

• 1 pound salami or cooked ham, diced, about 3 cups

• 1/2 pound mozzarella cheese, diced, about 1 1/2 cups

• 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

• Pastry for 3 single-crust pies

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F.

In a large bowl, combine instant onion soup, ricotta cheese and 2 eggs. Blend in salami, mozzarella cheese and parsley.

Roll 2/3 pastry into a 16-inch circle; press onto bottom and sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Brush with part of remaining egg, lightly beaten.

Pour in cheese filling.

Roll remaining pastry; cut into strips and form lattice top on cheese filling. Turn down pastry from sides of pan to form rim. Brush lattice with remaining egg. Bake 1 hour or until golden brown. Cool, then chill.

In December 1961, the Intelligencer Journal reported, students in Sacramento County, California, picked this pudding as their favorite dessert in their school lunchroom.

The Associated Press shared the recipe.

PUMPKIN CHIFFON PUDDING

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons cold water

• 1 tablespoon plain gelatin

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon allspice

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin

• 1/2 cup milk

• 3 eggs, separated

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• Graham cracker crumbs to line serving dish

Directions:

Measure cold water into cup and sprinkle in gelatin. Let stand while you cook pumpkin mixture.

Mix brown sugar, spices, salt, pumpkin, milk and slightly beaten egg yolks in a sauce pan. Cook over low flame, stirring constantly until thickened.

Add softened gelatin and stir to dissolve. Cool until slightly thickened.

Beat egg whites until they are quite stiff. Beat in granulated sugar and fold into the thickened and cooled pumpkin mixture.

Pour into 9-inch dish, which has been lined with rolled graham cracker crumbs.

Chill until firm. Serve plain or with whipped cream.

And in April 1975, on a recipe page that suggested adding nutmeg as a flavor enhancer for calves’ liver, the New Era suggested packing these chocolate cookie bars in school lunch boxes “for late afternoon snacking with a classmate.”

CHOCOLATE-CRANBERRY BARS

Ingredients:

• 1 (4-ounce) package sweet cooking chocolate

• 2 cups sifted cake flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 3/4 teaspoon ginger

• 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1 cup butter or margarine

• 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

• 1/2 cup buttermilk

• Confectioners (powdered) sugar

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 F.

Melt chocolate in saucepan over very low heat, stirring constantly. Cool. Sift flour with baking soda and spices. Cream butter; gradually add granulated sugar, creaming well after each addition.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well.

Blend in melted chocolate, vanilla and cranberry sauce. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating after each addition until smooth.

Pour into a 13-by-9-inch pan that has been lined with waxed paper.

Bake at 350 F for about 40 minutes, or until cake just begins to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Cool 10 minutes in pan; then remove from pan.

Sprinkle with confectioners sugar. Cut into bars.