At 5:55 p.m. tonight, we're asking you to step outside your Lancaster city home (while observing social distancing, of course) with musical instruments or pots and pans.

At 6 p.m., we want to hear some joyful noise! Cheer, sing, sound some musical notes.

Join what we’re calling The Community Clamor to thank the health care providers putting their lives on the line to care for those who are suffering from COVID-19. To thank the cleaners sanitizing health care spaces. To thank other essential workers. To shake off some of our sadness and anxiety. And to connect as a community, to remind us all that we’re in this together.

And, after you're done, we want to see some photos.

Share your photos to our gallery below. When approved by a staff member, the photos will be added to the gallery.

This effort is being led by LNP | LancasterOnline, Music For Everyone and the City of Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We hope that this will be the first Community Clamor event and hope to host others throughout Lancaster County.

More good news in Lancaster County