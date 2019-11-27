Two years ago, Christine Miller and Steph Fleetman of Creatively Lancaster, hosted their first Makers Market at Tellus360.
Since then, the pair has offered markets at a number of locations, including Tellus, Reology, even at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Beginning Saturday and continuing weekly through Dec. 21, they’ll host four holiday markets at Park City, in the former Sears wing.
More than 65 curated vendors will be at each market.
This is the second time the pair set up shop at the mall.
“We hosted three markets in the former Bon-Ton space at Park City last year that were smashing successes,’’ says Miller.
“The markets were jam packed and both customers and vendors were thrilled.”
Hosting a handmade market in a retail area is a win win for shoppers, Miller says.
“While it does seem an odd combo, vendors were thrilled to get a spot in the mall for the holidays and customers were thrilled to see vacant spaces being used in unique ways, plus they loved being able to buy handmade at the mall.’’
Offering hand-crafted items at Park City Center gives shoppers even more options for gift giving, she says.
“And there's ample parking at the mall and a convenient locale - making it a great host for our holiday markets.’’