Last week, a writer from Food & Wine Magazine named Wawa the best fast food place in Pennsylvania.
This week, Sheetz called a truce.
When the article was published, heated debates started in Facebook comments (including LNP + LancasterOnline's) and Twitter threads.
"Holy sheetz I think they are wrong," one reader wrote on our Facebook page.
"I pass 3 Turkey Hills on my way to work to get Wawa coffee," said another.
Sheetz released a statement on Twitter in an attempt to end the convenience store "feud."
STOP talking smack about convenience stores.— Sheetz🎃 (@sheetz) September 5, 2019
Sheetz is CLASSIC
Quik Trip is EXCELLENT
Wawa is COOL
Pilot Flying J is EPIC
7-Eleven
Kwik Trip is TERRIFIC
Kum & Go is AWESOME
After this tweet was published, even Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman had something to say:
I return to my earlier tweet point of PA Twitter and it’s role in the Sheetz/Wawa debate. I believe we’ve just witnessed the birth of the Superfriends of PA Stores vs the Legion of Doom ft. 7/11. ⤵️ https://t.co/o6Fb1c6SAz— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 5, 2019