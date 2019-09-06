Sheetz at Airport4.jpg

Last week, a writer from Food & Wine Magazine named Wawa the best fast food place in Pennsylvania. 

This week, Sheetz called a truce.

When the article was published, heated debates started in Facebook comments (including LNP + LancasterOnline's) and Twitter threads.

"Holy sheetz I think they are wrong," one reader wrote on our Facebook page.

"I pass 3 Turkey Hills on my way to work to get Wawa coffee," said another.

Sheetz released a statement on Twitter in an attempt to end the convenience store "feud."

After this tweet was published, even Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman had something to say: