As the economy takes a downturn amid layoffs stemming from the coronavirus threat, several Sheetz convenience stores around Lancaster County will be giving away free meals for children in need.

The free children's meals will be given away all day every day for at least the next two weeks, starting Thursday, April 2. Each of the Kidz Meal Bagz contains a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

"Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations (listed below) and ask an employee at the register for a meal," the company said in a news release. "Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

The Lancaster Sheetz locations participating in the Kidz Meal Bagz giveaway are: 1699 Oregon Pike, 1790 Millersville Road and 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike. Other Lancaster County locations giving away the meals are: 4010 Columbia Ave., Columbia; 701 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz; 3205 Lititz Pike, Lititz; 891 E. Main St., Ephrata; and 1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim. More than 125 of the Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania are giving away the meals; 294 stores across six states will also be participating.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz Inc., said. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

The company said it will re-evaluate the need for the meal program at the end of the two weeks, based on community need.

A full list of the Sheetz stores giving out the free meals can be found here.