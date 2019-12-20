The Sheetz convenience store chain is celebrating the holidays by offering its customers a free cup of freshly brewed coffee on both Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Shoppers can get the free cup of coffee at any Sheetz location all day Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 30, until 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
While grabbing that cup of java, you can also brighten the holidays for local children by donating at the checkout to the employee-run charity Sheetz for Kidz.
All of the donations go to the charity, which provides toys, clothes and other basics to children in need across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.
All 600 Sheetz locations will be open all day Christmas and New Year's.