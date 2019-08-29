If you like Sheetz’s muffins, now you can toast them with a blueberry muffin-infused beer.
Project Brewberry Muffinz, Sheetz’s second beer, hit stores throughout Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, including six in Lancaster County.
The Altoona convenience store chain partnered with Evil Genius Beer Company, Philadelphia, to make the beer, a light-bodied blonde ale that weighs in at 6 percent ABV with 17 IBUs.
This is the second beer from Sheetz. In May, the company released Project Coffee Hopz, a limited-edition coffee IPA using Sheetz coffee beans. Last year, Wawa worked with Delaware County brewery 2SP Brewing Co. to release an oatmeal stout infused with Wawa coffee.
Sheetz’s blueberry beer will be available at 99 stores throughout Pennsylvania. In Lancaster County, that includes the locations at 1180 Manheim Pike, Lancaster; 1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster; 1790 Millersville Road, Lancaster; 701 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz; 3505 Lititz Pike, Lititz and 1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim.
The beer is a limited release. Once it sells out, it will not be restocked.