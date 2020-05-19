Since Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order was issued nearly two months, Lancaster musicians have taken to numerous platforms to help people be entertained under uncertain circumstances.

Now, LNP | LancasterOnline is getting in on the fun with "Quarantunes," a livestream music series set to premiere on our Facebook page at 1 p.m. this Friday, May 22.

There's no artist better to kick off this series than musician Shea Quinn of Lancaster sensation, The Sharks. The band reached its peak of fame in the late '80s, with hits such as "Only Time Will Tell" getting airplay on MTV. The band was inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame last year in its inaugural class. Quinn currently plays with his band, The Luv Gods.

Be on the lookout for more artists to be announced in the following weeks and follow along at facebook.com/lancasteronline.