Your garden’s flowers and bounty may be long gone at this time of year but you can still page through garden and seed catalogs and dream about spring.
What are your favorite catalogs and why are they your favorite? We’ll share the results in an upcoming Home & Garden story.
We’ll pick one entry at random and give that gardener “Vegetable Gardening Wisdom: Daily Advice and Inspiration for Getting the Most from Your Garden" by Kelly Smith Trimble. Send in your suggestions to enegley@LNPnews.com by 11 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 or mail to: Erin Negley, LNP Editorial Department, Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Include your full name, your favorite catalog, why that’s your favorite and your address (in case you win).
We’ll announce the book winner and the list of your favorites in an upcoming story in the Home & Garden section.
If you have won a book within the past few months, you’re not eligible to win another right now. However, your suggestion might still be included in the article.