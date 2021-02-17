With Valentine's Day, Fasnacht Day and Presidents Day behind us, it's time to look forward to the wearing ... er ... sipping of the green.

On Monday, Feb. 15, the McDonald's chain announced that, ahead of next month's St. Patrick's Day, the popular Shamrock Shake has returned to its restaurants for a limited time.

Again this year, the shake comes in two forms: The classic green, minty Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The latter, added as a companion treat in honor of the green shake's 50th anniversary last year, is a thick dessert that's a mix of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, minty Shamrock syrup and Oreo cookie pieces.

Did you know:

• That both the medium Shamrock Shake (with whipped cream) and the regular-sized Oreo McFlurry have 560 calories, according to McDonald's?

• That the Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Connecticut McDonald's owner-operator Hal Rosen who wanted to introduce a treat for St. Patrick's Day?

• That the Shamrock Shake was introduced nationwide in 1970, and that proceeds from sales of the treat were used to help build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974? It happened when Kim Hill, the young daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Fred Hill, was battling leukemia. Hill and his teammates founded the Ronald McDonald House as a place where families of seriously ill children could be supported during their treatment.

• In the late 1970s and early '80s, McDonald's had a seasonal Shamrock Shake mascot named Uncle O’Grimacey — purported to be the green, Irish uncle of McDonald's character the "Evil Grimace."

• McDonald's lists the ingredients of the Shamrock Shake as reduced-fat vanilla ice cream, shamrock shake syrup and whipped light cream.