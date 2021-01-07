A twin brother and sister have been shipwrecked on an island, neither knowing the other’s fate.

Viola poses as Cesario to serve the Duke Orsino, who loves the noble lady, Olivia. Olivia only has eyes for Viola, thinking her to be a boy.

Mistaken identities, unrequited love and the interesting characters who move in this royal orbit provide the comedy in William Shakepeare’s classic comedy, “Twelfth Night.”

On Sunday evening, the People’s Shakespeare Project will present “Twelfth Night: Live & Abridged” as the latest installment of ShakeCheer, a series of online productions of classics by the Bard.

The production, presented with the technical assistance of students in the Millersville University Entertainment Technology Department, can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. The pre-show, which includes a plot summary and the actors’ bios, is at 7:15 p.m.; the production starts at 7:30.

The suggested donation for the show is $15; proceeds will be shared between the theater troupe and the nonprofit Milagro House.

Running time for the livestreamed event is about 2 1/2 hours. The play is staged with costumes and props.

This is the third ShakesCheer production, following “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Taming of the Shrew” last year. Those productions can still be viewed on the theater company’s YouTube channel.

To watch “Twelfth Night” on Sunday, visit bit.ly/12thNightShakescheer on YouTube or bit.ly/12thNightFB on Facebook. Donations via PayPal will be accepted at PayPal.me/LancShakes.

