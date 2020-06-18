“The Taming of the Shrew” will be the next William Shakespeare play to be live-streamed as part of The People’s Shakespeare Project’s ShakesCheer series.

An abridged form of the comedy will be streamed on Sunday, June 28, on Facebook Live and the troupe’s YouTube channel.

The comedy about the courtship of the headstrong Katherine by Petruchio and of her sweet sister, Bianca, by a group of suitors will be performed beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 28 and will last about 90 minutes.

The ShakesCheer series seeks to bring theater — albeit online — to Lancaster County audiences while theater troupes are unable to perform live because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plays are staged with the actors interacting online while performing from their individual homes, with costumes and props.

Laura Korach Howell, founder and artistic/executive director of the theater company, says students in the Millersville University Entertainment Technology program will be directing the technological aspects of the live play and will be able to project scenic backdrops behind the actors.

Howell says four members of the “Taming of the Shrew” cast previously performed in the company’s 2014 production of the comedy on the MU campus. The rest were cast from among regular members of the company.

Though the play is free to view, donations will be accepted and will be split between The People’s Shakespeare Project and the Crispus Attucks Community Center.

“The Taming of the Shrew” will be archived on the theater company’s YouTube channel, where audiences also can find the archived “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” that the troupe performed via Zoom in May.