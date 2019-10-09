Shady Maple may have made one of the most Lancaster County-sounding creations: a deer wedding cake.

Pam McNeal, a cake decorating supervisor at Shady Maple Farm Market, made this cake, which is both deer-sized and deer-shaped.

On social media, the cake is already gaining traction. A post about the sweet treat in the r/Pennsylvania subreddit already has over 200 upvotes.

"That's ridiculous, yet impressive," one of the commenters said.

Shady Maple Farm Market's Facebook post about the cake has almost 300 comments and 1,700 shares.

The farm market has made several unique cakes; this year, they made a 3-foot whoopie pie for a charity auction.