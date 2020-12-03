For the next three Fridays, Servant Stage will be offering audience Christmas entertainment in the comfort of their homes.

As part of its ongoing Living Room Concert Series, Servant Stage will present two concerts and a classic Christmas story, to be streamed on its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The shows will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, but will still be available for viewing after that.

“They’ll stay up (on the website) for weeks afterward,” says Jonathan Bauer, executive director of the nonprofit theater company.

The three offerings can be accessed free, with the option of paying what you choose for the performance, Bauer adds.

“We have about 10 songs in each concert,” Bauer says, and each concert will be close to an hour long.

• “Jingle Bell Jukebox,” premiering Friday, Dec. 4, is a contemporary holiday concert featuring a cast of around 60 young performers, ages 12-19, and a five-piece band of local professional musicians.

“It’s more on the contemporary side,” Bauer says. “We’re doing some more classic carols, but even those are being done in a more ‘Glee’ style ... with more contemporary feel to them.”

• “Home for Christmas,” beginning Friday, Dec. 11, features singers performing traditional carols with original vocal arrangements.

“The majority of those are our adult performers ... but we do have some of the 10-, 11-, 12-year-olds, as well,” Bauer says. “This is a little more traditional, a little heavier on the carols, and a more ‘White Christmas’ kind of feel.”

• “A Christmas Carol,” premiering Friday, Dec. 18, is a theatrical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel.

“There will be some music and instrumental underscoring, but it’s much more the dramatic adaptation” of the Dickens story, Bauer says.

“The hope was to perform it live at the Ware Center, without an audience, but then to stream it,” Bauer says. The cast “actually rehearsed for several weeks in November, with masks and socially distanced.”

Depending on possible changes in COVID-19 restrictions later in the month, Bauer says, “that’s a little up in the air, but we have plenty of plan Bs and plan Cs ready if we’re not able to do it in person.

“We’ll definitely be doing ‘A Christmas Carol’ on the 18th, but the format may change,” Bauer adds.

To stream the performances free or by donation, go to the theater company’s website, servantstage.org; YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/ServantStage; or Facebook page at facebook.com/ServantStage.