When you hear the word Christmas, what do you think of?
Children? The Nativity? Family around the dinner table?
Or maybe it’s stress? Bills? Endless parties? Way too many cookies?
Wally Calderon, artistic director of Servant Stage, understands.
“Christmas means something different to everybody,” he says. “And we wanted to reach everybody.”
So, for its Christmas show, “Joy to the World,” Servant Stage doesn’t ignore the stress and cookie overload. It makes light of it. And it celebrates the things that truly make the holidays special.
“Joy to the World,” which originally was presented in 2016, has been touring throughout Lancaster County at churches, retirement communities and schools all of November.
Now it is heading to two large venues: Lancaster Alliance Church (today through Sunday) and The Ware Center (Dec. 18- 22).
As always, admission is pay-what-you-will, but tickets are required.
“We want people to come together and to relax and enjoy the true meaning of the season,” says Calderon, who is directing.
About an hour long, the show moves quickly.
“We wanted to pack as much Christmas into the show as we could. It’s broken down into three different sections,” Calderon says.
“The first part laughs at all the stress and chaos,” he says. “We put 30 Christmas songs into less than 10 minutes. One song takes off from where the other left off, using the same word (to connect them). You’d be surprised how many Christmas songs have the word bells in them.”
Calderon credits Jonathan Baeur, the executive director of Servant Stage with the clever and challenging arrangement.
“He really crafted the music. We didn’t know if it would work, but it turned out to be a terrific, fun medley. And interwoven into it is ‘The 12 Days of Christmas.’ It’s fast and furious.”
From there, the show shifts to a more intimate mood, focusing on the nostalgia of the holiday.
“We reenact the classic film, ‘White Christmas.’ The cast (of six) takes turns playing out the different roles.
“We didn’t want the show to feel presentational; we wanted it to feel like a group of friends getting together, singing songs, laughing, joking, remembering, being comfortable.”
The final act in the show takes a deeper turn.
“It’s the heart of the show,” Calderon says. “We refocus to the meaning of Christmas and the telling of the Christmas story.
The hustle and bustle of the holidays tend to fade away when the story is told.
“It’s a beautiful arrangement, with (the story) interwoven with ‘Silent Night’ and ‘The Lord’s Prayer.’ It’s very powerful,” Calderon says. “And that is where we end.”
So whatever Christmas means to you — hustle and bustle, nostalgia or the birth of Jesus on a cold winter’s night — Servant Stage has some songs to share.¶