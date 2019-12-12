IF YOU GO

What: “Joy to the World”

Where: Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road.

When: Tonight and Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 3 and 7 p.m.

Where: Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: Pay what you will.

More info: 717-455-0255, servantstagecompany.com.