It is certainly not an exaggeration to state that most persons on our planet have never experienced the terror, grief and potential horror that the novel coronavirus has brought upon this world.

In many ways, this pandemic has brought America to her knees, confronting us all with the reality of disease, death and hopelessness. For many people it has uncovered the lack of meaning and purpose in their lives and made them evaluate what is truly important in their life and relationships.

Many have paid attention to the pain and suffering of those in our midst who are homeless, discriminated against and devalued at every turn.

As I listen to the major news channels reporting the current crisis in our world, I am reminded of the hundreds of people I have seen in my practice and those I have known over the 82 years I have lived this life, and what I have learned about human nature.

Most of that knowledge is distilled in the lyrics of the song “Alfie,” by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, in the movie of the same title.

The movie is the story of a lonely man searching to find some meaning or purpose in his life.

Sometimes it takes tragic happenings to remind us of how stuck we are in a life that at best could be called mediocre!

It is in those special moments that we have the opportunity to look at ourselves and discover the spirit that we have forgotten to nurture and massage to life.

Birthing our spirituality is an act of faith, and in our “faithing” we can discover joy and the love we seek, which Scripture says is beyond our understanding.

It is possible to face any pandemic because there are always others who will rise up to hold you secure in the midst of the storm and a loving God who will hold you in the palm of His hand.

Now for those lyrics:

What’s it all about, Alfie

Is it just for the moment we live?

What’s it all about / When you sort it out, Alfie?

Are we meant to take more than we give

Or are we meant to be kind?

And if only fools are kind, Alfie

Then I guess it is wise to be cruel

And if life belongs only to the strong, Alfie

What will you lend on an old golden rule?

As sure as I believe there’s a heaven above, Alfie

I know there’s something much more

Something even non-believers can believe in.

I believe in love, Alfie.

Reaching out

Social distancing and self isolation saves lives, but there can be serious consequences and side effects: fear, anxiety, extreme stress, sleepless nights, terrible loneliness, an inability to concentrate, unexplainable fatigue, boredom, anger and deep depression.

If you are a senior, 65-plus and having symptoms such as these, be assured that professional help is available. I encourage you to go online and search for the many practitioners available to help you: social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, marriage and family therapists, nurse practitioners.

I hope you will not feel intimidated when using online technology; it’s like talking on the phone, but now you have the ability to see the person with whom you are communicating. If you have difficulty, just ask one of your grandchildren and I’m sure they will be able to help you.

Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.