I will never forget the day I ran home from my high school hoping to find a package that I had ordered from an ad in The New Yorker magazine.
I remember being so excited because this was the first computer that I had ever owned. They called it “Atari,” and that machine held a group of arcade games I had grown to love at Hersheypark. I was so excited to think that I could play the same games at home. Thus began a love of computers lasting nearly a half-century that has allowed me great satisfaction both at my play and work.
However, I must admit that this satisfaction has never remained unbroken. Often my relationship with computers and technology has become unhinged into a love-hate relationship. I discovered that computers, when they work, are wonderful — saving time and money, and producing expert results. When they don’t work, they are frustrating pieces of junk, useless to the nontechnical person, and extremely irritating when I have a deadline to meet.
At least in the old days most of us knew how things worked and were able to fix them. Not so today! The vast majority of home and business equipment involves some kind of technological oversight, computer monitoring or evaluation. This is not only true for our vehicles, but has come to include things like refrigerators, air conditioners, washers/dryers and numerous other equipment that used to be much simpler to repair.
“Computers” stand at the center of these issues. I have spent hours on the phone with AppleCare receiving help when one of my computers decided not to work that day. There have been many times when I threw up my hands in frustration, wishing I could rid myself of these machines.
Nevertheless, I have persisted, and the rewards have been great. My spelling and grammar have improved, and since I lost my ability to use a keyboard and mouse, I was forced to learn how to dictate. This new skill has enabled me to produce better writing in half the time that was required previously.
Having experienced both the positive and negative aspects of using a computer, I thought it may be important for me to share this information with you, my readers. If many of you are over 50, I suspect there are a significant number of you that don’t want to have anything to do with technology in general, and computers in particular. You may have said, “I’m too old for that!” or “I’m not smart enough!” or some other excuse not to get involved.
No matter what excuse you may use, if you decided to learn how to use a simple computer, it would become a positive experience in your life. Yes, you would have some difficulties, frustrations and “down” days, but I can assure you it would also be a very fun experience and improve your health and writing as well.
I’m sure you are well aware that computers and technology are the future in our world. From driverless cars to artificial intelligence to robotic surgery, every dimension of our lives will be touched. It is important that you not be left behind. Learning about computers and how to use them will enable you to avoid memory problems, send letters and messages to your grandchildren and friends, and take pictures almost anytime and anywhere.
You will be able to read any book and purchase most anything from any store in the world. The same will apply to music, art and anything else you can think of, all from the privacy and convenience of your home.
No longer will you have to leave your home to obtain professional services. Eventually, the doctor will come to see you by way of your computer screen. The same will apply to the lawyer, the nurse practitioner and the counselor.
In fact, I will be starting a counseling service utilizing Skype and FaceTime video technology in a few months.
Robert Olson is a pastoral psychologist and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.